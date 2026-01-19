Eagles 'Big Prediction' Cuts Ties With Tanner McKee

It's going to be a long offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

There will surely be pieces coming to town, but there will also be guys who end up leaving the franchise. Shortly after the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that he expects "more change than people would expect" for the franchise.

But, what could that mean? AJ Brown is someone who already has been speculated about as a potential trade piece. ESPN's Ben Solak shared a "big prediction" for the franchise and predicted that the team will trade Tanner McKee to the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles shouldn't close any doors

"Big prediction for the offseason: The quarterback factory spits out another trade, as the Eagles will deal QB2 Tanner McKee to the Dolphins in exchange for a middle-round pick," Solak wrote. "Somehow, this deal eventually gets folded into another team-saving trade just before November's trade deadline."

The 25-year-old was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been with Philadelphia ever since. In 2025, he made one start and went 21-of-40 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In 2024, he made one start and went 27-of-41 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

McKee was speculated about as a trade chip last offseason, but the Eagles stuck with him. Philadelphia brought Sam Howell and moved on from Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Jalen Hurts is the guy around Philadelphia and there is no reason for that to change. McKee has just one season of control left. There have been early whispers this offseason that the Eagles could draft a quarterback this offseason. If that becomes a reality, this idea of trading McKee makes even more sense.

The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa this past season and are at a crossroads after firing Mike McDaniel. If the Eagles could get a good return, they absolutely should consider a deal.

