New Mock Draft Makes Standout TE Pick for Eagles at No. 23

The Philadelphia Eagles are completely up in the air at tight end right now.

Dallas Goedert is a pending free agent after spending the last eight seasons in Philadelphia. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are also pending free agents right now. So far this offseason, the Eagles have done a good job adding depth to the franchise by signing E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell to reserve/future deals, but there isn't a long-term solution.

Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman shared a mock draft on Monday with a solution: Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon.

The Eagles need to add firepower

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon," Wasserman wrote. "Philadelphia may allow Dallas Goedert to leave in free agency, creating a significant void at tight end. The Eagles could look to fill that need with the uber-athletic Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq’s 560 receiving yards ranked eighth among FBS tight ends this season, and he led the position with eight touchdown receptions."

Whether the Eagles re-sign Goedert, this is the exact type of move Philadelphia should consider in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. Goedert is 31 years old. He had a great 2025 season, including 591 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games played. But it was the first time he reached 15 games played in a season since 2021.

The Eagles should try to retain him, but Philadelphia needs to consider his injury history when building the room for 2026. Plus, the offense is already expensive, a lucrative extension for Goedert would make things a bit more difficult.

The position group is completely up in the air and Sadiq is someone with the upside to come in and be a team's No. 1 tight end in 2026 as a rookie. He had 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games for Oregon in 2025.

Philadelphia has gone defense in the first round over the last two years. The Eagles need inexpensive offensive talent now. Sadiq could be that guy.

