Atlanta Falcons Snag Undrafted Free Agent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy week. After taking eight players in the NFL Draft, they've been adding to the roster with undrafted free agents.
Their most recent addition comes from an offensive lineman from Northern Illinois who was previously scheduled to get a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The Atlanta Falcons just signed my client Nolan Potter (OT/G, Northern Illinois) to a free agent contract," wrote his agent Brett Tressler on X. "Good opportunity to compete at tackle and guard there and had a few other teams interested as well."
Greg Augman of FoxSports reported that the Falcons contract offer usurped the plans the Buccaneers had in giving him a tryout.
"Nolan Potter had been going to Bucs rookie minicamp as a tryout player, but now signs a UDFA contract to join the Falcons' 90-man roster," reported Augman on X.
Potter was listed at 6'6 and 301 pounds by the Northern Illinois Huskies. According to his bio, he started 43 of 45 games at offensive tackle for NIU and was first-team All-MAC in 2022 and 2023.
At his pro day, he measured 6'5 5/8" and 310 pounds. He ran a 5.24 forty with a 1.71 10-yard split. He also had a 27-inch vertical jump according to NFL Draft Scout.
The Falcons didn't select and offensive lineman in the draft, but joins Richmond's Ryan Coll as the second undrafted free agent offensive lineman to join the roster. Coll is an interior line prospect who measured 6'5 and 308 pounds with a 5.1 forty at his pro day.