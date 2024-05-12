Adam Schefter Trolls Falcons after Atlanta Hawks Win Draft Lottery
The NFL Draft finished two weeks ago, yet some of the heavyweights of the NFL media industry are still taking shots at the Atlanta Falcons after selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. weeks after giving Kirk Cousins a 4-year, $180-million contract.
ESPN's Adam Schefter couldn't resist another jab at the Falcons' quarterback strategy moments after the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Lottery and will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
"Atlanta is not expected to take another quarterback," wrote Schefter to his nearly 11-million followers on X after posting the NBA Draft order.
Last week, Schefter buried the lead on the New York Giants signing quarterback Nathan Rourke by highlighting he was also claimed by the Falcons.
"The Atlanta Falcons — who signed QB Kirk Cousins during free agency and then selected QB Michael Penix during the draft — put in a waiver claim this week for former Patriots and Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke, who was awarded to the New York Giants, per source," wrote Schefter on X last week.
The Falcons shocked a lot of people, Kirk Cousins included, when they used the No. 8 overall pick on Penix rather than addressing a lackluster pass rush, or another position that could help Cousins and the team compete in 2024.
But this is just getting silly.
Cousins immediately makes the Atlanta Falcons better and one of the favorites for making the playoffs in 2024. Penix puts a succession plan in place for when Cousins time with the Falcons comes to an end.
Typically when a team spends big on an older, free agent quarterback, they immediately look to surround him with as many pieces as possible to win. So yes, taking Penix was a surprise pick.
It's been talked about ad nauseam since the name "Michael Penix" came off the commissioner's lips on draft night.
It's time for some new material.