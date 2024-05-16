Atlanta Falcons 2024 Schedule Released: Time, Dates, 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons have released their 2024 schedule, a calendar first-year head coach Raheem Morris hopes will include the team's first playoff appearance since 2017.
From dates and times to three instant takeaways, here's the Falcons' full 2024 schedule (all times Eastern) ...
Preseason:
Week 1 - Aug. 9: At Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. kickoff
Week 2 - Aug. 17: At Baltimore Ravens, noon kickoff
Week 3 - Aug. 23: Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m. kickoff
Regular Season:
Week 1 - Sept. 8: Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 2 - Sept. 16 - Monday Night Football: At Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Week 3 - Sept. 22 - Sunday Night Football: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Week 4 - Sept. 29: Vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 5 - Oct. 3 - Thursday Night Football: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Week 6 - Oct. 13: At Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. kickoff
Week 7 - Oct. 20: Vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 8 - Oct. 27: At Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 9 - Nov. 3: Vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 10 - Nov. 10: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 11 - Nov. 17: At Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. kickoff
Week 12 - Nov. 24: Bye Week
Week 13 - Dec. 1: Vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 14 - Dec. 8: At Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 15 - Dec. 16 - Monday Night Football: At Las Vegas Raiders, 8:40 p.m. kickoff
Week 16 - Dec. 22: Vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. kickoff
Week 17 - Dec. 28/29 (TBD): At Washington Commanders, TBD
Week 18 - Jan. 4/5 (TBD): Vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
The NFL playoffs are set to begin Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 - a time the Falcons hope to still be playing.
Their strength of schedule is the easiest in the league off projected win totals, per Sharp Football Analysis, which creates optimism. But there's more to Atlanta's calendar than just times and dates - here are three of them.
Atlanta Makes Primetime Return
The Falcons haven't played on Sunday Night Football since 2019 and Monday Night Football since 2020. Both streaks will end in 2024 - in convincing fashion.
Atlanta, which didn't have a primetime game in 2023, is slated to play in nighttime standalone slots four times this fall - its most since playing five such games in 2017. The Falcons play once on Thursday night (Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay), once on Sunday night (Week 3 vs. Kansas City) and twice on Monday night (Week 2 at Philadelphia, Week 15 at Las Vegas).
Littered with storylines after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract during free agency, the Falcons enter 2024 with postseason aspirations - and now have the primetime slots to show for them.
No Time for Acclimation
Despite the relative ease of Atlanta's schedule, the first five weeks present several challenges. Three primetime games in the first month puts Cousins, Morris and the rest of the organization in the spotlight early, with no room for error against several formidable foes.
The Steelers went 10-7 last year before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round. Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, was Atlanta's head coach last season, creating an interesting revenge matchup early.
The Eagles followed a similar path to Pittsburgh, going 11-6 and bowing out to the Buccaneers on wildcard weekend. The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl.
Thereafter, Atlanta starts divisional play with New Orleans and Tampa Bay, likely its two closest competitors for the NFC South crown.
In essence, the Falcons will be put to the test early, and their true colors will be shown sooner than perhaps initially expected.
Falcons' Travel Situation Among NFL's Best
Atlanta is scheduled to travel 12,416 miles this season, the fifth fewest in the NFL, while crossing through 14 time zones, according to Bookies. The Falcons are averaging 1,552 miles per road trip this fall.
For comparison, four teams will travel twice the distance the Falcons will - the Los Angeles Chargers (26,803), Miami Dolphins (25,869), Seattle Seahawks (25,797) and New England Patriots (25,071). Each team will eclipse the mileage it takes the travel around the world.
The only organizations with better travel schedules than the Falcons are the Commanders (10,550), Cincinnati Bengals (10,611), Indianapolis Colts (11,497) and Steelers (12,047).