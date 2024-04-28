Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Recap: Grades, Notes & Quotes on Every Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft has officially come to a close for the Atlanta Falcons.
It wasn’t always smooth; it wasn’t always well supported, but it certainly has a chance to dictate the franchise’s long-term future, for better or worse.
Following a Thursday night stunner, the Falcons finished defense heavy over the final two days in Detroit, ultimately bringing in eight new pieces with hopes of snapping a six-year playoff drought.
Atlanta’s pre-draft process featured the hurdle of a new coaching staff entering the frame in late January, resulting in an expedited cycle of meetings to garner an understanding of traits needed to make the next generation of Falcons football better than the last.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot departed the team’s draft room Saturday afternoon pleased with his eight selections – particularly with the quality characters he added to the locker room.”
“There’s not one player we took in this draft that we would say isn’t a captain, leader or a great teammate,” Fontenot said. “These guys check all the boxes. We’re extremely excited about it.”
Meet the Falcons’ 2024 draftees …
Round 1, No. 8 Overall: Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington
Perhaps no pick turned more heads Thursday night than this one. After all, the Falcons were a month and a half removed from giving Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract with $90 million guaranteed over the next two years.
But Atlanta simply couldn’t shake Penix.
The 6-2, 216-pound lefty impressed the Falcons’ brain trust during a private throwing session in Seattle that lasted roughly 30 to 45 minutes.
Fontenot asserted the Falcons weren’t steadfast on drafting a quarterback – just Penix, the Heisman Trophy runner-up who broke his own school record with 4,903 passing yards in 2023.
Morris and Fontenot believe they won’t be in position to draft a quarterback early anytime soon. This, they feel, helps them get ahead of the curve.
But it’s also removing an opportunity to add a game-changing defender and only further aid the team’s path to contention. The move came as a surprise to Cousins, who’s already looking at his successor despite not playing a snap in Atlanta.
The Falcons won’t fully know what they have in Penix until he starts, which may not come until 2026 or 2027. If he hits, the grade is entirely different – he turns 24 on May 8, the roster-building value of having a quarterback on a rookie contract is mitigated, and he provides very little impact on Atlanta’s 2024 hopes.
GRADE: C+
PENIX PROSE: “It's been a childhood dream of mine,” Penix said. “So, as far as what anybody else feels about the decision that was made, I have no control over that. All I can control is what I do and what I bring to this team. And for me, I know that I'm going be a great leader, not just on, but off the field as well.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “All those things we talked about when we signed Kirk are a lot of the things we saw on tape from Michael that we love,” head coach Raheem Morris said. “The live arm, the ability to go out there and play, the ability to be healthy the last two years and really be successful in Washington. We love the fight in the kid. We loved the interactions that we had with him throughout the process.”
Round 2, No. 35 Overall: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
After bypassing defense in the first round, Atlanta wasted little time flipping the script on Day 2. The Falcons packaged the No. 43 and No. 79 overall selections for No. 35 and No. 186 from the Arizona Cardinals.
Still, Orhorhoro was something of a surprise pick, especially with Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and a pair of corners in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean on the board.
But the Falcons had Orhorhoro atop their stack of players entering the second round, with Fontenot citing his power, athleticism and 6-4, 294-pound build.
Orhorhoro’s athletic traits were illustrated at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.89 40-yard dash with a 1.67 10-yard split and recorded jumps of 32” in the vertical and 9’8” in the broad. His athleticism score of 89 overall is the draft’s best mark among defensive tackles, according to NFL.Com.
On the field, the Falcons feel Orhorhoro has a well-rounded skill set that allows him to play the run and pass at a high level – and at a multitude of spots.
A vocal leader and two-time All-ACC third-team honoree, Orhorhoro registered eight tackles for loss and a career-high five sacks to go along with 26 pressures and 17 hurries in 2023.
There were, at least by consensus boards, better players available – and Atlanta gave up a top-80 pick to make the selection.
But Orhorhoro offers upside and versatility to a defensive line that needed bolstering, and it’s easy to see the Falcons’ vision.
GRADE: B-
RUKE’S RUMBLINGS: “It means they really wanted me and really saw something in me,” Orhorhoro said of the Falcons trading up. “I can’t let them down, and I’ll do everything in my willpower to not let them down.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “What we really valued was the position flex,” Morris said. “Having the ability to move him around and to be able to play the end position, being able to play that nose tackle position, being able to play that three-technique position – that's something he did a lot of at Clemson, moved all over the place.”
Round 3, No. 74 Overall: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington:
In what certainly would’ve been viewed as an unpopular move pre-draft, the Falcons waited until their third selection to snag a solution to their exterior pass rush question.
The 23-year-old Trice offers a resounding answer, as he’s been college football’s best pressure player over the past two years – his 53 hurries led the country last year, as did his 74 pressures. He’s generated a nation-leading 150 pressures since the start of 2022.
A team captain in 2023, Trice finished the campaign with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He was listed at 6-4, 274 pounds, but trimmed to 245 for NFL Combine testing; he ran a 4.72 40-yard dash with a 1.65 10-yard split.
In Atlanta, Trice reunites with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who recruited him to Washington in 2019 and served as his head coach from 2020-21.
Trice said he’s excited to work under Lake once more, citing his “dog mentality” and ability to get players into the right mental mindset.
The Falcons’ edge group is headlined by outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter, while second-year defensive end Zach Harrison is an intriguing breakout candidate after a strong close to last season.
Trice has the production and character to be a strong addition to the room, and while the wait for an edge rusher proved longer than expected, this may ultimately be the Falcons’ most impactful pick this fall.
GRADE: A-
TRICE TALKS: “You won’t be regretting this pick at all, Atlanta,” Trice said. “Just know I’m showing up and doing everything for you guys and my family. You’re going to get everything out of me.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “Versatile player, tough, instinctive, he can play the run, he can rush the passer,” Fontenot said. “Powerful, heavy-handed on the edge, and again, excellent motor, non-stop motor. Love the way he plays the game and the way he approaches the game.”
Round 4, No. 109 Overall: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Atlanta selected its third-straight defensive lineman in Dorlus, a 6-3, 283-pound standout from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Dorlus was an All-PAC-12 honoree each of the past three years, receiving first-team nods in 2021 and 2023 and a second-team honor in 2022.
He broke through in 2021, recording seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while generating 42 pressures and 33 hurries. The following year, Dorlus had a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss and added 2.5 sacks. He tied for seventh among all FBS defenders with 40 hurries.
The 23-year-old Dorlus capped his college career with another pressure-packed campaign, making 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks. He deflected nine passes, most among all PAC-12 defensive linemen.
At the NFL Combine, Dorlus ran a 4.85 40-yard dash with a 1.68 10-yard split. He jumped 30.5” in the vertical and 9’3” in the broad.
Morris said the Falcons were most attracted to Dorlus’ ability to be disruptive inside and at a variety of spots. Atlanta plans on putting Dorlus in position to attack the edges of offensive lineman, with Morris saying he’ll play a similar spot to Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
And much like Trice, Dorlus has the resume and skill set to make an early impact in 2024.
GRADE: A-
DORLUS DIARIES: “I feel like I do everything,” Dorlus said. “I can stop the run from anywhere, I can pass rush from anywhere. I’m a savvy d-lineman who can beat you with a plethora of moves – my go-to moves and my counter moves.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “The first thing that jumps off the tape is the speed, effort, dynamic ability to use his hands,” defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said, via the Falcons. “The ability to attack the edges, to make offensive linemen move certain ways. His burst to close on the quarterback.
“When you have a tool you can utilize to get quarterbacks down, those are things that are very attractive.”
Round 5, No. 143 Overall: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
A native of Alpharetta, Georgia, who attended Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Bertrand led the Fighting Irish in tackles for three straight seasons.
The 6-1, 235-pound Bertrand broke through in 2021, posting 101 tackles while starting all 13 games and making seven tackles for loss. The year after, he recorded 82 stops and 8.5 tackles for loss.
During his final season in South Bend, Bertrand logged 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Bertrand, who turns 24 years old on May 5, has an impressive off-field resume. He was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2022 and, this past season, became a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service) and William V. Campbell Trophy (known as the ‘Academic Heisman’).
After the Falcons turned in the draft card, Fontenot received a text from one of his former players – linebacker James Laurinaitis – raving about Bertrand.
Morris effused praise on Bertrand’s makeup and willingness to work, with the Fighting Irish standout already appearing to have a soft spot in his coach’s heart after a positive conversation at the team’s local pro day April 12.
Bertrand projects as a special teams contributor and No. 4 linebacker as a rookie – and although he was selected earlier than expected, he arrives in Atlanta with a safe floor and should see the field in some capacity as a rookie.
GRADE: B-
HAPPY HOMECOMING: “I couldn’t imagine a better situation,” Bertrand said. “I have an awesome support group at home, so to be close to them and make the travel easy for my family and have a community that’s supported me through high school, college and play for them at the NFL level, I couldn’t be more grateful.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “You talk about a smart, instinctive football player,” Fontenot said. “The character, the makeup. He’s a four-down player, because of what he can do as a run defender, in coverage and also in the kicking game.”
Round 6, No. 186 Overall: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
The Falcons have now drafted running backs each of the last three years, and McClellan figures to contend for a spot behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Throughout the pre-draft process, Atlanta looks at hit rates for each position in each round, and Fontenot said sixth round running backs have a strong track record of outplaying their slot.
Atlanta views McClellan as a smart, tough and versatile player, and his background at one of college football’s powerhouses is a notable plus on his report.
Fontenot noted the Falcons like drafting Alabama players, citing the seventh-round selection of Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams last year; Hellams grew into a starter by year’s end and has many fans inside the team’s front office.
As for McClellan, the 21-year-old from Aledo, Texas, led the Crimson Tide in rushing with 180 carries for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 15 receptions for 137 yards.
A consensus four-star recruit out of Aledo High School, McClellan was a four-year contributor at Alabama and a key cog in the running back committee for his final three.
The 5-10, 221-pound ball-carrier's roster spot isn’t a certainty, and the Falcons didn’t have much of an overly pressing need for another running back.
But ultimately, McClellan is a sixth-round pick who started playing special teams as a freshman at Alabama and may be able to carve out a minimal role in the backfield committee.
GRADE: C+
McCLELLAN’S MUSINGS: “They’re getting an all-around good player,” McClellan said. “Somebody that’s coming in ready to work. I’m ready to help this team win.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “Natural runner,” Fontenot said. “Physical, strong back. Three-down in terms of what he can do in the pass game – he can pass protect, he can catch the ball. Very excited about him. Another top makeup guy.”
Round 6, No. 187 Overall: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois
Washington finished 2023 as one of the Big Ten’s most productive receivers, catching 49 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns. His 589 yards in conference play ranked sixth-most, while his scoring output slotted him fourth.
The 6-1, 197-pound Washington saved his best for last at Illinois, catching nine passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Northwestern.
During his pro day, Washington jumped 39.5” in the vertical and 10’7” in the broad while running a 4.46 40-yard dash.
Atlanta’s receiving core has a pair of standouts in Drake London and Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore likely has a role as a slot and gadget player, but question marks persist.
Washington is athletic and ascending; he was under-recruited out of Pflugerville High School in Round Rock, Texas, and said he’s carried the chip on his shoulder through present day.
Like McClellan, whether Washington makes the roster is unknown – but there’s a path to playing time both now and in the future, making Atlanta’s plan understandable.
GRADE: B
WASHINGTON’S WORDS: “I’m still another world right now,” Washington said. “I’m still dreaming. To hear my name be called and see myself on the screen, it’s emotional. It’s been a long journey, and the fact I’m here right now is a blessing.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “Prototype,” Fontenot said. “Size, speed – this guy has measurables, he has traits. We spent time with him and we love the makeup. Plays with a chip on his shoulder; he’s a competitor, so we know he’ll be able to contribute in other areas as well.”
Round 6, No. 197 Overall: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia
The Falcons finished the draft by selecting their third Georgia player under Fontenot – the 6-5, 310-pound Logue, who joins a pair of 2022 sixth-rounders in guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick.
Logue played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs this past season, drawing 10 starts while recording 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
The Lebanon, Tenn., native arrived in Athens in 2019 and played in 50 games over his five-year career. He saw action in 43 contests across the past three years, recording 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
At February's NFL Combine, Logue ran a 5.14 40-yard dash paired with a 1.82 10-yard split. He had a 29" vertical jump, 9'1" broad jump and 4.92 20-yard shuttle.
Logue played both defensive end and defensive tackle in Athens and feels comfortable at both, though he said he would like to play three-technique with his hand in the dirt.
After its first round stunner, Atlanta placed a significant emphasis on trench play. Logue played on an SEC defensive line for five years and has the size and versatility to provide quality depth, making him a fine addition at this stage in the draft.
GRADE: B
LOGUE’S LOOKS: “I still can’t put it into words,” Logue said. “I’m so blessed, just to stay in Georgia. I’m ready to get started.”
FALCONS FEELINGS: “Big, massive man,” Fontenot said. “He’s huge. Big, strong, physical. Good developmental traits. Love the size and love the makeup.”