Falcons Named Landing Spot for $170 Million Former All-Pro Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons tried to stabilize their pass rush with veteran Matthew Judon in 2024. That didn't work as well as the Falcons hoped, so Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Falcons a potential suitor for an even bigger-named edge rusher this offseason.
Knox argued the Falcons should pursue the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year from 2016 -- Khalil Mack.
"The Falcons, who had only 31 sacks in 2024, could use pass-rushing help however they can get it," wrote Knox. "Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was Los Angeles' defensive line coach for most of last season."
Mack, who will turn 34 years old in February, posted 6 sacks with 6 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and 9 pass defenses in 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers this season. However, he is just a year removed from a 17-sack campaign.
Although he's in the twilight of his career, Mack would be the biggest high-profile pass rusher the Falcons have had in quite some time if he lands in Atlanta. In addition to winning the league's top individual defensive award, Mack is a former 3-time first-team All-Pro. He has also earned second-team All-Pro consideration once and eight Pro Bowl appearances.
Age will be the biggest question around Mack. Can he continue to produce in his mid-thirties?
If he can, adding him to the roster could be similar to the Calais Campbell signing for the Falcons two years ago. Like Campbell, Mack has a ton of NFL experience and has served as a team captain throughout his career.
In 2025, Mack could be Atlanta's top edge rusher and mentor young Falcons players.
Spotrac projected Mack, who has made nearly $170 million in his NFL career, to be worth about $13.5 million on a 2-year contract this offseason. The Falcons are expected to be tight against the salary cap and want to re-sign center Drew Dalman.
But that might be an affordable deal for Atlanta.
Overall, the Falcons had a poor pass rush during the 2024 season, so once again, that will be an area the organization will look to improve. But they will have to look for improvements without disrupting the progress the team did make with its pass rush in the final two months.
The Falcons posted 21 sacks in their last six games this past season.