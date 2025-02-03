What Would It Cost Falcons to Bring Myles Garrett to Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons didn't acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade three years ago. Instead, Watson landed with the Cleveland Browns.
Ironically, because of that trade, Cleveland's best player and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett could come to Atlanta.
The possibility exists after Garrett formally requested a trade from the Browns on Feb. 3. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and all the rest of the top NFL insiders tweeted Garrett's formal trade request letter to the Browns.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett wrote in his letter. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.
"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 3 that the Browns "have been adamant that they will not" deal Garrett. According to Russini, they haven't even accepted any calls on the matter.
That could change, though, with Garrett making his trade request so public.
There's only two years left on Watson's contract. But by then, Garrett will be 31 years old. There's also no sensible way for the Browns to move on from Watson before his deal expires.
According to Spotrac, Watson is set to have a $72.9 million cap hit during 2025, which severely limits what free agent additions the Browns can make. But it's worse for Cleveland if the team releases Watson. The quarterback will have a $172.7 million dead cap hit if he's cut this offseason.
And Falcons fans thought the Kirk Cousins deal was bad. What has happened to the Browns is the result of giving a quarterback who took a year and a half off because of an off-the-field suspension a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
The dead cap hit for Watson is significantly cheaper next offseason, but it will still be $99.8 million. In conclusion, the Browns are stuck with Watson through the duration of his contract.
As painful as it will be to trade Garrett, it makes sense for the Browns to do that while he's still in his prime. With such a move, Cleveland will maximize what it can get for Garrett on the trade market.
They can recoup the draft picks they lost from the Watson trade three years ago and begin rebuilding.
It's clear Garrett doesn't want to be part of any rebuild. But that works in Cleveland's favor anyway because once the team's rebuild is complete, Garrett likely won't be in his prime anymore.
For those reasons, Garrett was the subject of trades rumors at the NFL trade deadline last fall. The Falcons, who were considered an edge rusher away from being a true contender at the time, were at the forefront of those rumors.
It's worth wondering if Atlanta is a spot Garrett is willing to embrace through a trade. Even the inept Browns have been to the playoffs twice since the last time the Falcons appeared in the postseason.
But if Garrett accepts a trade to Atlanta, the Falcons can fix their biggest issue of the past seven years, transforming their defense, with arguably the best defensive player in the league.
Of course, such a deal won't be cheap. In Oct. 2024, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay proposed the Falcons send four draft picks to Cleveland for Garrett -- a 2025 first-rounder, 2025 fourth-rounder, 2026 third-rounder and 2026 fourth-rounder.
But based on the impact Garrett is likely to make, he's worth the cost. He should also be cheaper now than his proposed asking price at the NFL trade deadline.
Garrett's very public trade decree on Feb. 3 signals that he's serious about this request. He seems prepared to force his way out of Cleveland.
The Browns could play hard ball and fine Garrett for training camp absences if this turns into a holdout situation.
But why would Cleveland want to do that when a Garrett trade could be a win-win?
The fact the Browns don't have much leverage in this situation, though, could lower the trade price. Maybe the Falcons could land Garrett for three picks? For 2025, perhaps they only have to give up the first rounder?
Or maybe they could give up four draft picks but get an additional Day 3 selection in return?
The Falcons should be interest in any such trade that brings Garrett to Atlanta.