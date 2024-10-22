Falcons Blockbuster Trade Proposal Nets Browns All-Pro
Pundits considered the Atlanta Falcons signing quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason an "all-in" move. But there are always more chips an NFL team can push into the center of the table.
On October 22, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay argued the Falcons are one of four teams that should consider making an offer that the Cleveland Browns "couldn't turn down" for 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
"Through seven weeks, the Falcons have created a league-low six sacks and allow an NFL-worst 72.1 completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. Garrett alone has four sacks and leads a Cleveland pass-rushing unit that has helped hold opposing signal-callers to a meager 58.8 completion rate, the NFL's second-best mark," wrote Kay.
"While there are some positives to Atlanta's defense—it concedes fewer than 200 yards per game through the air and has secured five interceptions, two marks in the top half of the league—this group simply isn't good enough as is for the organization to accomplish its lofty goals."
Kay proposed the Falcons trade four draft picks for Garrett -- their 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-rounder, 2026 third-round choice and 2026 fourth-rounder. Kay's proposed blockbuster also included rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heading to Cleveland.
The Falcons, who drafted Penix at No. 8 overall in this year's draft, only received Garrett in return in Kay's proposal.
"The Falcons could use Michael Penix Jr., the player they were lambasted for drafting No. 8 overall mere weeks after signing Cousins, as a trade chip for Garrett. The Browns are desperate for help under center following Deshaun Watson's latest season-ending injury and could potentially land their next franchise quarterback by making this move," wrote Kay.
Garrett would be a huge addition to Atlanta's pass rush. He's recorded at least 10 sacks in every season since 2018, including 14 or more in each of the past three campaigns. Last year, Garrett made first-team All-Pro for the third time and won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.
This season, Garrett has 17 combined tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. If Garrett were on the Falcons roster, he would be leading the team in all of those categories except combined tackles.
The Falcons front office has made major deals with the Browns previously. Atlanta traded up to No. 6 overall in the 2011 NFL draft to grab wide receiver Julio Jones. The Falcons sent five draft picks to the Browns for the right to move up for Jones.
But in that deal, the Falcons didn't ship any players, particularly not a rookie quarterback who was just a top 10 pick. In all likelihood, Penix would be the hold up in any type of blockbuster move for the Falcons.
Four draft picks, particularly two next spring when the Falcons only have four selections remaining in 2025, is a lot to pay anyway. However, if the Falcons could land Garrett without giving up Penix, it's a deal that they should very seriously consider.
They declared themselves in win-now mode when they signed Cousins. After seven games, it's become clear that to win this season, the Falcons must do something to address their pass rush before the trade deadline.