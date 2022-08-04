Skip to main content

Falcons Should Sign Ndamukong Suh After Vincent Taylor Injury

Ndamukong Suh played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and is still a free agent.

With defensive tackle Vincent Taylor rupturing his Achilles earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons have a massive gap to fill in their defensive line.

Taylor's injury opens up a roster spot, which should likely go towards filling the position that has taken more than a hit or two this offseason.

The Falcons could allow the rest of their young players to fight for Goldman's vacated role, but the fact that Atlanta signed Eddie Goldman last month before abruptly retiring showed that the team valued a veteran presence on the defensive line.

It's very possible the Falcons could go sign a new player before next the season starts, and that player could be five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh.

Suh hasn't missed a game in the last 10 seasons, but recorded a career-worst 27 tackles last season with the Bucs, which led to Tampa choosing not to re-sign him.

Suh, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, has had a successful career with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And even at 35, Suh has enough in the tank to be an effective player on a defensive line this season.

His six sacks last season would have led the Falcons, a team that had just 18 sacks combined as a team. Atlanta also allowed 131.9 rushing yards per game, while Tampa Bay was third in the league, allowing just 91.6.

Suh wasn't the only reason behind that, but adding an element from one of the best defensive lines in the league should help improve one of the worst.

