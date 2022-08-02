Falcons Camp Notebook: A.J. Terrell, Undrafted Rookie Stand Out

The Atlanta Falcons hit the field Tuesday for the second time of training camp's second week.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on defense from the sixth day of camp ...

A.J. TERRELL HAS BEST DAY YET

Already a second-team All-Pro entering just his third season, cornerback A.J. Terrell has established himself as one of the game's best at his position. Unlikely to be challenged much throughout the season, Terrell has seen plenty of action during camp's first six days.

While the 23-year-old lockdown corner has had a solid opening week, Tuesday was his best performance to date. He was sticky, anticipatory and made multiple plays on the ball, per reports. It didn't matter who lined up across from him, be it Drake London or anybody else, nobody was creating separation from Terrell.

After turning in one of the best seasons from a Falcons corner in years, Terrell will look to quiet all doubters in year three. Game showings like his performance at Tuesday's practice will go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

BREAKOUT DAY FOR DERRICK TANGELO

An undrafted rookie out of Penn State, the 6-1, 296-pound Tangelo has flashed throughout camp but took it to another level Tuesday.

With offensive line vs. defensive line 1-on-1's kicking off, Tangelo fully capitalized, winning matchups against left guard Jalen Mayfield and center Drew Dalman.

The interior of Atlanta's defensive line has suffered two notable losses in under two weeks, with Eddie Goldman retiring and Vincent Taylor going down with an injury. While Tangelo is likely still on the outside looking in, there's a clear opportunity available for the 23-year-old, and he's making the most of it thus far.

As a whole, Atlanta's defensive line had a tougher time on Day 2 with pads than day one. Apart from Tangelo's successful reps, the offensive line won a majority of the 1-on-1's throughout the session.

UP-AND-DOWN DAY FOR LINEBACKERS

With standout performances from the defensive line and secondary, the linebackers were unable to give Atlanta's defense the trifecta.

It wasn't all bad for the unit, as Rashaan Evans continued his steady play, Dorian Etheridge flashed in zone coverage, and Mykal Walker had an encouraging short-area rep against Kyle Pitts.

However, Etheridge seemingly lost a man-coverage rep by a considerable margin against running back Qadree Ollison, Walker was dusted vertically by Kyle Pitts (not necessarily something to be ashamed of), and Troy Andersen had a rough time in coverage drills. Further, undrafted rookie Nate Landman, a minicamp standout, was run over by fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier.

For the most part, the linebackers have been adequate, with Andersen in particular having a solid camp and Etheridge fighting his way into contention for a roster spot as he did last year. Still, apart from Evans, the Falcons will be looking for improved performances from the second level of their defense moving forward.