HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing 24 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement saying there would be no immediate response because "our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today.”

“The Browns and all of us that know Deshaun are still totally behind him,’’ Hardin said. “These latest claims by [Tony] Buzbee change nothing, and they are totally false, and that will ultimately be what everyone concludes when they hear the evidence.’’

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns remain "100 percent" committed to Watson as of this time. After two grand juries in Texas elected not to pursue criminal charges against Watson in March, Cleveland traded seven draft picks — including three future first-round picks — to Houston for the disgruntled passer.

Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause and join the Browns after owner Jimmy Haslam agreed to give his new quarterback a five-year extension worth $230 million fully guaranteed.

The 23rd active lawsuit that was filed by Buzbee said that A New U Salon Spa “provided” women for Watson in return for cash. The claim stated: “Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them.”

According to findings from The New York Times, Louis became a resource for Watson to "connect with women for massages." Nia Smith, the plaintiff who filed the claim, said she had evidence against Louis and Watson and posted CashApp receipts and text messages from Watson on her social media with the comment “I could really expose you.”

Watson has denied all wrongdoings since the get-go and is not expected to settle.

"What I can continue to do is tell the truth," Watson said at his introductory press conference in March. "And that is I have never assaulted, disrespected, or harassed any woman in my life."

The Texans are set to face the Browns for the first time in the post-Watson era at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4. TexansDaily.com will continue to stay up to date with the proceedings and ramifications of the allegations made against Watson.