Kyle Pitts 2.0: Should Falcons Draft Another Tight End?

Arthur Smith's "12 personnel" might need yet another tight end via the 2022 NFL Draft

Anyone who watched Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans knows that "12 personnel" (one running back, two tight ends) is ideal for his offense to work according to plan. Does that make tight end a priority position for the Atlanta Falcons to address again this April?

Smith found success in the Music City with a balanced rushing attack and tight end success across the middle of the field for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jonnu Smith, now a member of the New England Patriots, played more of a multi-purpose tight end role while Anthony Firkser played more the traditional "Y" type on the line of scrimmage.

Atlanta has its own version of Jonnu Smith with rookie sensation Kyle Pitts at the flex position. Veteran Hayden Hurst is expected to test the free-agent market while Lee Smith retired after an 11-year career.

No, the Falcons won't need to address the role of a No. 2 tight end on Day 1 or 2 of the NFL draft in two months. But adding a young playmaker to pair with Pitts to elevate the passing attack Smith has been be hoping to conduct might not be the worst option available on Day 3.

The 2022 tight end class is filled with talented players who fit different niches at the professional level. Some will be better used as blockers while others play more of the flex receiver-type role. Then, there are well-rounded prospects who offer value as blocker and could be early red zone targets for quarterback Matt Ryan next fall.

That's likely the type of prospect Atlanta is looking for to pair with Pitts and perhaps go-to receiver Calvin Ridley on the perimeter.

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar is an ideal prospect to target. He's a traditional old-school tight end that primarily will be used as blocker. During his time in Ames, Cyclones' coach Matt Campbell utilized his exceptional blocking skills to fortify the rushing attack from Breece Hall.

As a receiver, Kolar rarely dropped passes. For three seasons, he became a pivotal piece of the Cyclones' offense, recording at least 44 catches per season and scoring at least six touchdowns a year from 2019-21.

Another name Atlanta could consider would be Virginia's Jelani Woods. The 6-6 Cavalier is an ideal blocker thanks to his height and overall frame. Last season, Woods became a name to watch in the red zone, positing career numbers in receptions (44), yards (598) and touchdowns (8).

Neither tight end should be viewed as x-factors out the gate for Smith and the offense, but the potential is there. Last season, Atlanta finished 31st in rushing in large part due to the inability to maintain a block. Both Woods and Kolar offer value as in-line blockers, an area where Pitts likely will never flourish to a high-end level in the pros.

Smith and the Falcons are looking for better results in 2021 after a 7-10 season. That starts by building a personnel group that worked for Smith in Nashville. Names like Kolar, Woods and others on Day 3 might be projects, but they're ideal players to help the offense get on track.