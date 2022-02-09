Skip to main content

UVA Tight End Jelani Woods Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Stock in the Cavalier tight end is rising ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, the NFL released the official list of 324 prospects invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, taking place from March 1st through March 7th in Indianapolis. Virginia tight end Jelani Woods was one 20 tight ends to be invited to the combine. 

In his single season at UVA after transferring from Oklahoma State, Woods earned First-Team All-ACC honors after recording 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Despite his impressive 2021 season, Woods was not getting much attention as an NFL prospect at the tight end position after he declared for the NFL Draft on December 14th

Woods received an invite to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl and that is when scouts began to take notice. The 6'7", 265-pound tight end turned many heads in the practices leading up to the Shrine Bowl and he was even named to the All-Shrine Bowl Practice Team. Woods punctuated the week by catching a touchdown pass in the East-West Shrine Bowl

Woods is now considered a top-15 prospect at the tight end position on some NFL draft boards and is as high as a top-10 tight end prospect on others. Woods will look to continue to elevate his draft stock with another solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from April 28-30. 

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Listed in "First Four Out" in Multiple March Madness Projections

Breaking Down Virginia’s Season-Changing Win at No. 7 Duke

Best Angles of Reece Beekman's Game-Winning Three Against Duke

Down Goes Duke! Reece Beekman’s Late Three-Pointer Gives Virginia a Wild 69-68 Victory over No. 7 Duke

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins 20 Events at the Cavalier Invite

Virginia Shakes Slow Start, Rolls Over Air Force 21-11 in Season Opener

Watch: Virginia Lacrosse Raises National Championship Banner

Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

UVA Tight End Jelani Woods Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

43 seconds ago
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball at Duke Blue Devils
Basketball

Virginia Listed in "First Four Out" in Multiple March Madness Projections

18 hours ago
Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, and Kadin Shedrick celebrate the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball win over the Duke Blue Devils.
Basketball

Breaking Down Virginia’s Season-Changing Win at No. 7 Duke

Feb 8, 2022
Reece Beekman hits the game-winning three-pointer and the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Duke Blue Devils 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Basketball

Best Angles of Reece Beekman's Game-Winning Three Against Duke

Feb 8, 2022
Reece Beekman makes a three-pointer to give the Virginia Cavaliers a 69-68 victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor.
Basketball

Down Goes Duke! Reece Beekman’s Late Three-Pointer Gives Virginia a Wild 69-68 Victory over No. 7 Duke

Feb 7, 2022
Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Reece Beekman's Late Three Lifts Virginia over No. 7 Duke 69-68 [Men's Basketball Live Updates]

Feb 7, 2022
Arizona
Basketball

College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 14: Arizona Jumps to No. 4

Feb 7, 2022
Taylor Valladay, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Comes Up Just Short of First ACC Win Against Clemson

Feb 7, 2022