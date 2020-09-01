Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the best receiving duos in all of professional football.

Julio Jones, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, is partnered with another University of Alabama legend, Calvin Ridley .

Ridley, coming into his third year as a professional has been on an upward trajectory since coming into the league in 2018.

Ridley primarily lining up opposite side of Jones, is also a threat when playing the slot position. His route running greatly improved from his rookie season and appears to be the main focal point of his offseason regiment.

Let’s take a look at how Ridley performed in 2019 and what can be expected from him in 2020.

2019 Season

Ridley’s 2019 campaign was very similar to that of his rookie season.

He caught 63 balls for 866 yards for seven touchdowns, compared to his rookie season where he had 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The big difference between his rookie year and last year he played three less games in 2019.

Ridley suffered a season-ending abdominal injury in 2019.

Ridley suffered the injury against the Carolina Panthers and announced his season was ending via his Instagram.

Even though Ridley’s season was cut short, it didn’t stop him from leading the team in touchdowns despite being third on the team in receptions behind Jones and Austin Hooper (99,75)

2020 Outlook

Coming into his third year, expectations are high and rightfully so.

Ridley was taken 26th overall in the 2018 draft. It’s only expected that a first round receiver should be getting close to elite status by now.

Apparently Ridley is aware and he believes he can get himself to elite status this year. Ridley spoke to the media earlier in training camp about where he see’s himself this year.

“I should be, you know elite, this year.”

This isn’t a stretch. Ridley has shown improvement each year.

Even though the offseason has been abnormal it didn’t stop Ridley from working on his overall game.

He brought in a jug machine, a football machine that throws passes , in order to work on his hands.

He has also been patterning up with other NFL players in the offseason working on route running.

2020 should be Ridley’s best season yet. He should easily surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark as well surpass over 10 touchdowns.

Ridley may even be a better fantasy draft pick over Jones.

Nevertheless, the Falcons will be in “good hands” with Jones and Ridley lining up on Sundays.

This could be the first time the Atlanta Falcons have had two 1,000 yard receivers since Jones and Roddy White did it back in 2012.

