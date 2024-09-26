2 Falcons Limited in Practice with Injuries, OL Jake Matthews Welcomes Second Child
The Atlanta Falcons practiced indoors Thursday amidst challenging weather conditions due to Hurricane Helene -- but the team was without several key players.
Running back Bijan Robinson and outside linebacker Matthew Judon were both limited in practice. Robinson is battling a shoulder injury while Judon has a hamstring ailment. Neither player was on the initial injury report Wednesday and their status for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints is undisclosed.
Yet while Robinson and Judon were limited, the Falcons didn't have either of their starting offensive tackle.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary missed his second consecutive practice with a knee injury suffered in Sunday night's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. If McGary can't play, the Falcons will turn to Storm Norton, who played the final two and a half quarters against the Chiefs in McGary's place.
Jake Matthews, Atlanta's ironman left tackle, was absent due to personal reasons -- he and his wife, Meggi, are welcoming their second child. Considering Matthews played hours after their first child was born in 2022, his status appears stable entering Sunday.
The Saints, meanwhile, have several injury question marks.
Running back Alvin Kamara was out Wednesday and limited Thursday due to hip and rib injuries. Linebacker Demario Davis, who has a hamstring ailment, did not participate Wednesday or Thursday. Neither did starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee).
New Orleans added a pair of receivers to the injury report Thursday -- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) was limited while A.T. Perry (hamstring) did not participate.
The Falcons and Saints will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.