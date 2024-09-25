Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Avoids Serious Injury, Won't Go on IR
The Atlanta Falcons have dodged a long-term injury bullet with right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed in his press conference Wednesday that McGary, who left Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter due to a knee injury, won't go on injured reserve.
Morris said he's not sure how much McGary will do in Wednesday's practice.
"We'll get a chance to see where we're at today, what we're doing when we get to our walkthrough, our practice, things of that nature," Morris said.
McGary, who has started 78 of the 79 games in which he's played since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2019, is an important part of Atlanta's offense. Through this season's first two games, McGary allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and six hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
If McGary can't play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons will turn to Storm Norton, who played 46 snaps vs. Kansas City after McGary suffered his injury.
Morris said Norton, like any player, has things to improve upon if he's put into the starting lineup against the Saints.
"There's always little corrections with anybody," Morris said. "Particularly when you're talking about the details of a game plan and what you put into that. We'll see where we're at with Storm."
The Falcons are already without one starting offensive lineman in center Drew Dalman, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a high ankle sprain. Ryan Neuzil will get the start against the Saints -- but the question now becomes whether he'll be the only backup in the huddle.
Atlanta (1-2) and New Orleans (2-1) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.