Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.

A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

When Ridder trots onto the field at Caesars Superdome, it'll be the first time he's done so in regular season action as a professional. The moment could mark the beginning of a new era of Falcons football - or, if nothing else, give the team direction one way or another at quarterback.

Ahead of his NFL debut, here's a look back at Ridder's rookie season to date ...

KEY NUMBERS: Zero, zilch, nada - the number of regular season snaps Ridder's taken ahead of his starting debut. But as for real numbers, he put together an encouraging preseason stat line, going 34 of 56 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding eight runs for 58 yards across three games.

"REMEMBER WHEN": Ridder connected with undrafted rookie receiver Jared Bernhardt for the eventual game-winning touchdown on 4th and 10 in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions? It was a bit of an answered prayer, but the ability to get outside the pocket and make something happen with end-of-game magic, Ridder's last play in his first game left quite the impression.

BEST OF THE BEST: Ridder followed up his preseason opener with a stellar showing against the New York Jets, finishing 10 of 13 for 143 yards in three series of work. While the offense had to settle for two field goals, the rookie looked poised beyond his years, showing pinpoint accuracy and complete control of the offense.

BIGGEST OBSTACLE: Apart from the daunting task that looms coming out of the bye week, perhaps the biggest challenge Ridder's faced has been one unseen by most - running scout team offense. Quarterbacks coach Charles London touched on this earlier in the season, noting that Ridder has had to run the opponent's offense nearly as much as he has Atlanta's, forcing him to stick around post-practice to further his understanding of the Falcons offense and build chemistry with some of the receivers.

WHAT'S TO COME: The four-game stretch that lays ahead, starting with two road games in loud environments (New Orleans and Baltimore) before finishing with a pair of home games, one on New Year's Day vs. the Arizona Cardinals and the other a matchup with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the current leaders of the NFC South. With no regular season action to speak of, Ridder's set to get the opportunity of a lifetime ... but doesn't have much to bank on.

ONE LAST LINE: "I've got high expectations for Desmond," Smith said following the Jets game. "We're going to be hard on Desmond, because he's a good player and can take that kind of coaching. He understands that we're not waiting on him as a rookie; we're trying to speed him up."

