Falcons Provide Injury Updates on CBs A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward; Will They Play vs. Bengals?

The Atlanta Falcons activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver off the injured reserve on Saturday, giving them a full arsenal of corners for the first time since the early stages of last season.

The Falcons enjoyed the depth for all of one half in Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

On the second play of the third quarter, All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell was running downfield and pulled up gimpy, grabbing his right hamstring and falling to the turf.

Second-year pro Darren Hall entered in place of Terrell and played well, deflecting a pair of passes, one of which was tipped into the air and intercepted by safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

For much of the half, it appeared that Terrell would be the only injury of note in the secondary. Then, late in the fourth quarter, starting corner Casey Hayward went down, clutching his right shoulder. He was helped off the field and appeared visibly frustrated on the sideline.

But it didn't stop there.

The very next play, Oliver went down on one knee and needed attention from the trainers. He later walked off the field under his own power but did not return.

After the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn't have any updates, but Terrell declared that his absence was merely precautionary and was done to ensure he'd be good to go next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now a day later with more tests performed, Smith provided an update littered with both good and bad news.

Atlanta's second-year coach shared that Hayward's shoulder injury is the only one that concerns the team long-term. Should Hayward be unable to play against Cincinnati, Hall is likely the next in line, with Dee Alford right behind him.

As for Terrell and Oliver, the early indications appear to be positive surrounding the status moving forward.

Atlanta and Cincinnati kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday in Paul Brown Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.