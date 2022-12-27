Desmond Ridder Falcons 'QB of Future'? Coach Arthur Smith Explains

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith mentioned Desmond Ridder and "quarterback of the future" in the same sentence - but does the second-year coach feel like Ridder's done enough to hold the title?

The Atlanta Falcons still have two games to play before reaching the offseason and coach Arthur Smith made sure to stress that he's focused on winning both ... but didn't hesitate to discuss rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder's future with the team.

Given a four-game slate to build his resume entering the offseason, Ridder's turned in mixed results through for his two starts - and still has plenty to do before Smith can commit to him as "the quarterback of the future," which he alluded to during Monday's press conference.

"You're trying to build a culture of winning the right way," Smith said. "We've come in a lot of close games with a young team, and been charging back, but we haven't gotten over the hump in the last four games. We need to do that - Desmond Ridder needs to go in there, we need to go win a football game, those are important, especially if he's going to be the quarterback of the future."

A third-round pick out of Cincinnati, Ridder had a difficult time in his debut, going 13 of 26 for 97 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 38 yards on the ground against a strong New Orleans Saints pass defense.

However, he was much improved in his second start, going 22 of 33 for 218 yards (the third highest mark Atlanta's had this year), but still no touchdowns or interceptions.

Now, Ridder gets to return home, playing his first regular-season game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. It presents a big opportunity for Ridder, who seems to still have a chance to grab to the quarterback gig going forward ... but it largely depends on how he performs in the next two games.

"We'll see how we are in a couple weeks," Smith said. "We have a whole year with him, and we've been pleased up to this point ... (Quarterback of the future) is a huge question - Desmond's done a lot of good things. He's out there, and we're excited to see what kind of step he takes from his second start to his third."

Ridder took a big step forward both visually and statistically against the Ravens, something Smith pointed out after the game and again Monday. Both noted the strides made in pocket management, and Smith also listed accuracy, decision making and ability in the drop back passing game as strengths.

But what does Smith need to see over the last two weeks to commit to Ridder moving forward?

"Just another step," Smith revealed. "I thought he took a good step (against Baltimore). Thrown into the fire - go down to New Orleans, play a veteran defense, thought he handled some situations. We had more success through the air Saturday in Baltimore against another really good defense that puts a lot of pre-snap stress on you, and I thought he handled that well for a young player and he got more comfortable in the pocket.

"I think we need another step here, and ultimately we need another step in the win, too. As long as he keeps making this progress, I think that's a good sign."

Immediately after naming Ridder the starter, Smith stressed that his evaluation, for better or worse, wouldn't hinge on just a game or two; it's about the progress that's made and traits that are shown, and Atlanta's second-year coach appears to be pleased with both categories.

However, halfway through the proverbial tryout, there remain several boxes to check in Ridder's evaluation, with Smith outlining a bounty of things to look for in the final two games.

"As you go in there, operate, we need to be cleaner in situational football, we need to score more, and win," Smith said. "It's another step in the evaluation, other than how he handles those situations - third down, red zone, fourth down when you decide to go for it, pre-snap, got to have it situations, end of half, end of games, all that stuff - it all goes into it."