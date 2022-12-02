Falcons Rookie Drake London Has 'Huge Impact' Despite Lesser Numbers - How?

Through the first two weeks of the season, Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London ranked inside the top-15 in several key categories, including receptions and receiving yards.

London, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, had 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. He followed it up with a three-catch, 54-yard, one-score performance in Week 3, putting himself firmly in the mix for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But now, with 12 games under his belt, London's production has cooled. He has 41 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns while seeing 69 targets; he leads the Falcons in three of the four categories (all but yards, where he stands second behind Olamide Zaccheaus) in addition to receiving first downs.

Perhaps most frustrating is that London's caliber of play has lived up to the hype - but he's not getting involved at the rate of which the Falcons would like.

Coach Arthur Smith called the 21-year-old one of Atlanta's "better players," adding that he's "wired the right way" - but Smith, who's the offensive play caller, has had difficulty getting him the ball, a similar complaint heard surrounding tight end Kyle Pitts.

However, it's important to note that it's not due to a lack of trying from any particular party, something Smith elaborated on leading into Atlanta's Week 13 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Sometimes you call a play of a guy being a primary, where a lot of those where he may be the primary, but the ball's not going there for whatever reason," Smith explained. "Maybe it's because of the coverage and you've got to progress ... that happens a lot, too - and you may call a play (where) a guy's a primary, but (the defense) has a say, they can change it up, and you've got to have an answer."

The "answer" Smith alluded to has largely been shown by the dispersion of receiving yards in the Falcons offense; just 268 yards separates Atlanta's leading receiver (Zaccheaus, 465 yards) and fifth-ranked wideout (KhaDarel Hodge, 197 yards), with nobody reaching the 500-yard mark.

Much of the team's offensive success has come on the ground, as the Falcons hold the league's No. 3 rushing attack at over 160 yards per game. The credit goes, in large part, to the offensive line and running backs - but lost in the shuffle is that Smith and Atlanta's coaches stress the impact of "all 11" players on the field, and London's thrived as a blocker.

He's strong, physical and competitive, and above all else, extremely willing to help spring big plays for his teammates. It's something that shows up not only in the run game but also in the aerial attack, where London draws extra coverage and creates one-on-one opportunities for others like Zaccheaus to capitalize on.

One instance Smith used to illustrate this was Zaccheaus' 45-yard reception on the Falcons' final drive in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. In need of a touchdown to take the lead late, quarterback Marcus Mariota dodged a pass rusher and found an open Zaccheaus for a huge gain to put Atlanta at the Washington 25-yard line.

Mariota and Zaccheaus received all the credit, and they certainly deserve a lion's share of it ... but the gain doesn't happen to that extent without London.

"Some of the stuff that we were doing with Drake opened up some things for OZ," Smith said. "The big play (Zaccheaus) had at the end of the (Commanders) game - they played over the top, two guys run with (London), OZ comes out of it and we're able to hit him for the explosive."

Playing without Pitts for the second time this season but first since Week 5, Washington's defense paid extra addition to London, which allowed Zaccheaus to have his best game of the season, finishing with five receptions for 91 yards on eight targets, all season-highs.

But the immediate afterthought centered around why London, who caught two passes for 29 yards with just four targets, didn't have a larger role in light of Pitts' absence.

Considering London's talent level and proven production, it was simply just the latest disappointing outing in what's been a worrisome trend since Week 4.

So, why have the former USC star's numbers dropped? Smith didn't dive too deep on the subject but did share that there's an element of self-evaluation due while adding that he remains happy about London's development.

"There's a lot (of reasons)," said Smith. "Obviously, he's a huge part of our offense; we'll continue to find ways, but the numbers are what they are. He's had a big impact and we'll continue to always do a better job to find, whether he's the primary or not - if the ball's not going to him, okay, 'why's it not going to him and what can you do differently?'

"Like most rookies, there's some things that he's got to figure out, but we're very pleased where he's at, and we'll continue to find ways to get him the football."

There were glimpses of a plan in the loss to Washington, as London caught a "pop pass" in motion from Mariota on the opening drive, signaling an interest in getting the rookie involved in different ways ... but he simply didn't get much work thereafter.

With Pitts out for the remainder of the season, London is the clear-cut top target for Atlanta's offense, which serves as an indication of the caliber of player he is and the focus he'll receive from defenses.

But nonetheless, London is the best the Falcons have to offer, and with the division well within reach, his early-season production would be a welcomed development - and Smith is committed to getting back to it.

"We'll continue to work at it," Smith assured. "It's not for a lack of trying, but certainly we can do a better job."

The battle to "do a better job" begins Sunday, when the Falcons welcome the Steelers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

It's an advantageous matchup for London, as Pittsburgh ranks No. 30 in passing yards allowed per game ... but let there be no doubt: high-end production or not, London was drafted to be an impact player, and he's absolutely delivered in a multitude of ways thus far.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here