Falcons BREAKING: Kyle Pitts OUT For Season After Knee Surgery

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts can take it a little slower than he has been over the past few months.

According to head coach Arthur Smith, Pitts has been ruled out for the season after undergoing right knee surgery for an MCL injury Tuesday.

Pitts entered the 2022 season with incredibly high expectations following his incredible rookie season where he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. He nearly broke Mike Ditka's 60-year record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

However, Pitts significantly regressed in his second season. After switching quarterbacks from Matt Ryan to Marcus Mariota, Atlanta adopted more of a run-heavy offense, which reduced Pitts' role in the offense. This season, Pitts recorded just 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

With Pitts out, MyCole Pruitt's role increases tremendously. He'll be viewed as the top tight end receiving target and see the most snaps next to Parker Hesse, the top blocker.

Pruitt's value was showcased in last Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, where he caught a touchdown on a goal-line play.

While the Pitts news hurts the Falcons, Atlanta still has a chance to make the playoffs, sitting just 0.5 game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Atlanta looks to bounce back, without Pitts, Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

