Falcons Injury Report vs. Chargers: Darnell Mooney Among 12 Players Limited
The Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their first injury report before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After a bye week spent self-scouting and getting healthy, Atlanta returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday -- with almost an entirely full deck of weapons.
Only one player -- receiver KhaDarel Hodge -- did not participate. Hodge is battling a neck injury. The Falcons did, however, have 12 players listed as limited.
Two players were limited for non-injury-related reasons in cornerback Clark Phillips III (personal matter) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (rest).
Here are the 10 battling injuries:
WR Darnell Mooney (Achilles)
CB Dee Alford (hamstring)
CB Mike Hughes (neck)
CB Kevin King (concussion)
ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)
ILB Troy Andersen (knee)
ILB Nate Landman (hamstring)
WR Casey Washington (concussion)
TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)
DL Zach Harrison (knee/Achilles)
The Falcons received positive news on backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who missed the last two games before the bye week with a pectoral injury but practiced fully Wednesday.
As for the limited players, Atlanta's linebacker room and secondary appear trending in the right direction. The Falcons were down two linebackers and three corners in their 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos before the bye week and saw King and Landman suffer injuries during the game, but all injured players were active in some capacity Wednesday.
Perhaps the biggest name among the limited players is receiver Darnell Mooney, who Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke optimistically about during his press conference Wednesday.
"He's back, he's looking good, he's feeling good," Morris said. "Obviously he didn't finish that game last week, but it was great to get him a rest week and do some of those different things and get him a little bit healthier than he was, so he's definitely that."
The Falcons (6-5) return to practice Thursday before playing the Chargers (7-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.