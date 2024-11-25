Betting Odds Flip on LA Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons, despite not playing a game last week, have seen their odds flip for Sunday’s looming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Atlanta, which opened as 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is now a 1.5-point underdog to Los Angeles before the two sides kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons (6-5) will have a significant rest advantage over the Chargers (7-3), who play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Yet the oddsmakers still believe Los Angeles has the edge on the field.
“Atlanta is 2-4 (against the spread) at home this season and failed to cover its lone game as a home underdog,” wrote Tyler Sullivan on CBS Sports. “The Chargers have been solid on the road this year with a 3-2 ATS record, which includes a 3-1 ATS mark as a road favorite.”
The over/under for Sunday’s game is set at 47 points. The Chargers’ moneyline is -125, while Atlanta’s odds sits at +105.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference Monday the Chargers’ success this season starts with first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, as it has at each stop in his coaching career.
“It’s always been a certain amount of toughness they play with offense, defense and special teams,” Morris said. “That will never change. Great time to have a bye week to get ready to play one of the tougher teams, one of the tougher coaches — one that’s going to be absolutely prepared to go play the right, physical brand of football that he’s always presented when he goes out there and coaches.”
The Falcons, who have lost two consecutive games for the first time this season, will look to beat the odds and snap their skid at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Follow FalconsSI on FACEBOOK | X | YouTube
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.