Atlanta Falcons Keys to Victory vs. New Orleans Saints
The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints face off in one of the fiercest NFL rivalries this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST in Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After a Week 3 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, here are a few keys to what the Falcons must accomplish to get back in the win column and to a .500 record.
The pass rush must wake up and get to Derek Carr early
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s defense has been good, but they need to improve in the pass rush department. Out of 32 NFL teams, the Falcons rank 31st with only three sacks on the season.
While edge defender Matt Judon accounts for half of the team’s sack total, one would hope he can make a more significant impact on Sunday. Additionally, no one on the team, sans Grady Jarrett, has yet to generate more than five-total pressures on the season.
Simply put, they must get to Saints veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who has repeatedly shown that he is prone to turnovers under pressure. With Carr missing a valuable offensive lineman, the pass rush has no excuse not to produce in Week 4.
The defense must focus on containing running back Alvin Kamara
Like Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, in Week 2, head coach Raheem Morris faces another back who has shown he can take over games in 2024.
In three games for New Orleans, Alvin Kamara has finished north of 100 total yards from scrimmage in each contest. Additionally, he has five total touchdowns on the season, four coming in the team’s Week 2 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta’s defense has only allowed one rushing touchdown on the season – tied with the league’s best defense: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team must keep up the quality work this week against a back who has a nose for the endzone, whether as a rusher or receiver. Kamara is listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report, but Atlanta must prepare as if he's going to play.
The offense must commit to running the football to win the time of possession battle
An area that needs improvement for Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is his commitment to running the football. On the season, his unit ranks 18th in the NFL with 75 rushing attempts. Last week, the team was one-dimensional, with only 16 attempts for Bijan Robinson and seven for Tyler Allgeier.
This week, they face a Saints defense that allows opposing rushers 4.5 yards per carry. With an offensive line missing two starters, the playbook may be missing long-developing pass plays. If that is the case, more attempts on the ground will assist with gelling new starters into the offensive front.
Moreover, more rushing attempts can wear down New Orleans's defense and keep quality pass rushers Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson from teeing off on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Falcons must finish offensive drives in the red zone.
Last week, the Falcons' offense stalled when it mattered most at the end of the game. The team’s playmakers must step up when they reach the opposition's 20-yard line. The Falcons are 22nd in the NFL in touchdown percentage once in the red zone.
With up-and-coming talents Drake London and Kyle Pitts, there is no reason why the offense should not target them more often near the goal line. At 6-4 and 6-6, respectively, both players possess ‘freakish’ physical frames with elite athletic abilities. While London has six targets and two touchdown receptions on the year, Pitts only has three targets and one touchdown in the red zone.
This week, seeing both players getting the ball more in the red zone would boost the team’s chances of winning.