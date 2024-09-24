Saints Face Major Setback: Key Player Erik McCoy Out For Weeks
The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their top offensive linemen for at least the next several weeks, per reports. On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network was the first to report Saints center Erik McCoy is expected to have surgery on his injured groin.
Garafolo says that McCoy will likely miss 6-8 weeks of action following the expected surgery. It's probably not a season-ending scenario. However, it means that McCoy will likely head to injured reserve and that the Saints will be without one of their top blockers for an important stretch of games.
McCoy, 27, was injured on the third play of last Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. Without him, New Orleans had only 89 yards rushing, less than 3.4 per carry, and saw QB Derek Carr get heavily pressured throughout the contest.
McCoy was second-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He's been the team's starting center since the first game of his rookie year.
Considered one of the best centers in the game, this will be a big blow for an offense that played outstanding over the first two weeks of the year.
Veteran Lucas Patrick moved from his starting left guard spot to center once McCoy was injured. Patrick was a backup center early in his career with the Packers. He's also started several games at the position for the Chicago Bears, including most of last season.
Cesar Ruiz may be another option to take McCoy's spot. He's been the starting right guard for New Orleans since 2021, but most of his collegiate career was spent at center with the Michigan Wolverines. Ruiz has played several games at center for the Saints when McCoy has been injured in the past.
It's also possible that New Orleans elevates veteran G/C Shane Lemieux from the practice squad. Lemieux played mostly center for the Saints during this preseason. If either Ruiz or Patrick are the choice, than either Oli Udoh or Nick Saldiveri would likely get the starting duties at guard.
The 2-1 Saints play at the 1-2 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Missing Erik McCoy will be a huge blow for the entire offense. However, at least the now-revamped offensive line will have a full week of practice reps in preparation for McCoy's absence.