Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player of Week
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins set franchise records in Thursday night's 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and earned league-wide recognition for his performance.
Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, the NFL announced. Cousins is the third Falcon to earn a player of the week selection, joining safety Jessie Bates III (Week 2) and linebacker Troy Andersen (Week 4).
Cousins completed 42-of-58 passes for 509 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He set a new franchise record in completions and passing yards, the latter of which bested Matt Ryan's mark of 503 yards against the Carolina Panthers in 2016. The former broke Matt Schaub's 39 completions in 2019.
In the fourth quarter and overtime, Cousins proved particularly effective. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 239 yards, leading game-tying and game-winning drives.
Cousins' final pass of the night was one of his best. It was low and outside, right where receiver KhaDarel Hodge needed to avoid the closing coverage of cornerback Zyon McCollum. Hodge made the catch for five yards. He turned and ran for 40 more, not stopping until he crossed the goal line to secure the victory.
The completion pushed Cousins over 500 yards for the first time in his NFL career. He became the 13th player in NFL history with at least 500 yards and four touchdowns in a game and the first since Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 16 of 2021.
The 36-year-old Cousins also became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 250 passing yards in both the first and second half (plus overtime) of the same game.
Now, Cousins has his eighth career NFC Offensive Player of the Week award -- and his first in new threads.