Falcons Score Walk-Off TD in Overtime, Beat Bucs on TNF: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) took a dramatic 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on Thursday Night Football inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After trailing 30-27 with just over one minute to play in regulation, the Falcons marched into field goal range, and kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 52-yard field goal to force overtime.
Atlanta won the coin toss, received and quickly won -- due to an unexpected source. One play after star receiver Drake London was helped off the field, his replacement, KhaDarel Hodge, scored a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Falcons a thrilling victory.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday night's contest
Cousins stars, offense rolls
Just four days after failing to score an offensive touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta's offense had its best performance of the season Thursday -- a sentiment also true for quarterback Kirk Cousins.
In the first half alone, Cousins went 21-of-28 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He'd already set a season-high in passing yards and continued rolling in the second half.
Cousins finished the night 42-of-58 for 509 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
As an offense, the Falcons totaled 550 net yards, but they fell victim to several crucial errors. Receiver Darnell Mooney's wide-open drop midway through the fourth quarter will garner the most attention, but Atlanta committed key penalties multiple times to stall promising drives.
The Falcons won the time of possession battle for the first time this year and converted more third and fourth downs -- eight -- than in any other game this season.
And ultimately, they finished with their most explosive performance in a crucial victory.
Defense follows familiar trend, has strong second half
Much like against the Saints, Atlanta's defense struggled mightily out of the gates. The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns and a field goal on their four full possessions in the first half and averaged nearly nine yards per carry.
But the Falcons proved tough in the second half, holding Tampa Bay to just six points and 111 net yards while averaging only 4.3 yards per carry.
On Tampa Bay's final two drives of regulation, Atlanta forced a fumble on Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and drove Tampa Bay out of field goal range, twice keeping the deficit at a field goal.
The Falcons needed every point.
Falcons Take NFC South Lead
Atlanta entered Thursday trailing the Buccaners by one game in the NFC South. After the Falcons' victory, the two are now tied atop the division at 3-2, with Atlanta holding the tiebreaker.
For the Falcons, who faced a difficult five-game stretch to begin the season, emerging with the division lead and a record above .500 is promising for future prospects.
Atlanta gets a mini bye week before returning to the field at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 13 against the Carolina Panthers inside Bank of America Stadium.