Chargers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a matchup of two teams currently in the playoff field, but neither will look like their normal selves.

The Falcons had a mixed bag of results in the injury department this week, as safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned after missing last Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers and running back Cordarrelle Patterson was activated off injured reserve. However, All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) were ruled out Friday, and the team later placed Wilkinson on injured reserve.

It's a similar story for the Chargers, who will be without several key players even after a well-timed bye week. Among the big names out for Los Angeles are receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's out for the season with a knee injury.

Here are the Falcons' inactives ...

CB A.J. Terrell

TE Anthony Firkser

DB Erik Harris

DL Matt Dickerson

LB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Bryan Edwards

After a four-week absence due "minor" knee surgery, Patterson is officially back in action. He was one of the league's leading rushers before the injury initially occurred in Atlanta's Week 3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Another key storyline for the Falcons is that cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs during Tuesday's trade deadline, will be available to make his team debut. With Terrell out, it's possible that Fenton gets a chance to play early and often.

Atlanta's cornerbacks will see a different challenge than expected, as Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert will be without some of his favorite weapons.

Here are the Chargers' inactives ...

WR Keenan Allen

WR Mike Williams

K Dustin Hopkins

OLB Chris Rumph

DL Jerry Tillery

QB Easton Stick

CB Kemon Hall

The Chargers received good news on receiver DeAndre Carter, who was a later addition to the injury report after missing practice Friday due to an illness. His presence is critical considering Los Angeles was already down its top two wideouts.

The Falcons and Chargers will kick off at 1 p.m.

