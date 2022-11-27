Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Explains Decision to Abandon Run Late vs. Commanders

After scoring just three points over the previous 37 minutes, the Atlanta Falcons had the ball at the Washington Commanders two-yard line with 1:10 remaining in the game, trailing 19-13.

The Falcons were preparing to run their ninth play of the drive. The first, a nine-yard completion from quarterback Marcus Mariota to tight end Parker Hesse, and third, a 45-yard pass from Mariota to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, were sandwiched by a five-yard run from Cordarrelle Patterson ... and followed by six consecutive runs, one of which was ruled nullified by a Commanders penalty.

On 1st-and-goal, Atlanta kept it on ground - sort of - with a mixture of a read option between Mariota and Patterson and potentially other alternatives. But it wasn't a direct run, the formula that had been used to march within the red zone, and didn't work, as Mariota escaped a big loss but was still dropped two yards behind the line of scrimmage.

"There's a lot of options on that play," coach and offensive play caller Arthur Smith said. "The way the Washington defender played it, thankfully Marcus was able to get out of it. You come back, got plenty of time and still had our timeouts. Those are decisions you make, and you've got to live with."

That was decision No. 1 by Smith; a questionable but defensible one that was simply better executed by Washington. The play after, however, is a different story.

Faced with 2nd and Goal from the four-yard line, the Falcons ran a straight drop with Mariota, who went with a quick throw underneath to Patterson.

Only one problem - it never reached him.

Commanders defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne put his hand directly into the passing lane, tipping the ball into the air. It landed in safety Darrick Forrest's outstretched hands, leaving Washington with the ball and Atlanta stunned.

The Falcons (5-7) never saw the ball again, falling 19-13 to the Commanders (7-5) in a critical turning point for both sides, as they're each on the outside looking in at the playoff cutline with December nearing.

The first question that came to mind is "why?"

Why would the Falcons go away from the run game inside the five after relying on it the previous six plays?

Atlanta finished the game with 167 yards on 29 attempts, good enough for an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Rookie Tyler Allgeier led the way with 54 yards on 11 carries; Patterson wasn't far behind with 52 on 11, while Mariota added 49 on six.

All three were viable options with proven success on the drive. And yet, with the game - and all it meant to Atlanta's season - firmly on the line, Smith chose to put the ball in the air.

The Falcons' second-year coach explained why.

"Thought we had the look we wanted," Smith said. "(Payne) tipped the ball up and they caught it. Unfortunately, that's the way it went ... We had a wide-open look. They made a play."

Indeed, Washington made a play - but it didn't have to reach that point, or at least not in that moment.

Atlanta holds the NFL's third-best rushing offense and had another big game Sunday; success on the ground is the primary reason the team is still on the playoff hunt. But the decision to go away from it at the end could prove to be a crucial part of why the Falcons' season comes to an early close.

Nonetheless, it's a week-to-week league, and the Falcons have another game next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing in overtime to the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta remains just a half game out of the division lead.

But it serves only as a notion of so close, yet so far - and another opportunity missed.

"It's always going to sting," said Smith. "Get back tomorrow, get up, we'll get back to work and try to correct things. We've got a big one next weekend against Pittsburgh."

With the Falcons still in the playoff race, every game will continue to hold higher and higher stakes ... and it's up to Smith to push the right buttons at the right times late in games.

Smith's next opportunity to do exactly that comes Sunday at 1 p.m., with Atlanta looking to wash this taste out of its mouth - and get back to its identity against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

