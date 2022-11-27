Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

So close, yet so far.

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different.

The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.

A closely contested first half had the score at 10-10, leading into a physical head-to-head between a pair of teams who pride themselves on toughness.

For the most part, Atlanta's offense operated the way it would've hoped - a ground-heavy attack that had plenty of success, as the offensive line often paved big holes by running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons finished with 29 carries for 167 yards, but no touchdowns.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota had an efficient day both on the ground and through the air, going 15 of 74 for 173 yards and a score with an ever-important interception at the end.

Meanwhile, the Commanders, who entered ranked No. 16 league-wide in rushing offense, had their best day of the season on the ground, racking up 176 yards on 37 carries, averaging nearly five yards per rush. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. recorded his first 100-yard game, collecting 105 yards on 18 attempts.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Washington's defensive line, led by defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne, made key stops throughout the day, including on 4th and inches near midfield late in the first half and on back-to-back plays on the Falcons' penultimate drive.

And yet, the Falcons had the ball inside the Commanders' five-yard line with a minute to go ... and couldn't get it.

Payne, as he did all day, made the big play for Washington, tipping a Mariota pass intended for Patterson high into the air, falling into safety Darrick Forrest's hands.

It was a game so dependent on trench play, and the Commanders largely made the plays when they needed to - none more than at the end.

The Falcons will return to action next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here