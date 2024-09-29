Falcons vs. Saints Injury Update: Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Expected to Play
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons will face a short-handed New Orleans Saints squad in Sunday's Week 4 matchup, but New Orleans appears likely to have its best offensive weapons at its disposal.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Chris Olave are both expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network.
Kamara has been battling injuries to his hip and ribs -- he missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday. Olave sustained a hamstring injury in practice Friday. Both were officially listed as questionable on the final game report.
The Saints have already ruled out three players, as linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring), guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) and receiver A.T. Perry (hamstring) won't play. New Orleans will also be without starting center Erik McCoy, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury.
But Kamara and Olave are crucial pieces for the Saints' offense. Kamara has long been a thorn in Atlanta's side, as the 29-year-old has 1,240 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 13 games against the Falcons since entering the league in 2017.
Kamara has produced both on the ground and through the air, and Falcons coach Raheem Morris anticipates him presenting a multi-faceted challenge Sunday.
"He's outstanding," Morris said. "He's an outstanding player. He's been that way for a very long time. We have drafted players just to cover him, let's just be honest -- he's been a focal point of what we've been doing for a long time."
Olave is a similarly integral piece to the Saints' offensive puzzle. The third-year pro caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in two meetings with Atlanta last year. He's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two campaigns.
The Falcons' injury report is largely clean. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is out with a left knee injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but Atlanta will be at full strength otherwise.
Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
