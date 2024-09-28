How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: TV, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) and New Orleans Saints (2-1) will renew their rivalry at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Atlanta hosts New Orleans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
While only Week 4, Sunday's contest presents the opportunity for an early season swing in the NFC South.
Here's how -- and what -- to watch ...
TV, Radio
Sunday's game will be televised on FOX, with Kenny Albert handling play-by-play duties alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma, who played for the Saints from 2008-13. Megan Olivi is set to be on the sidelines.
The radio is also an option, as 92.9 The Game has Wes Durham and Dave Archer on the call.
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 3-point favorites over the Saints with a money line of -152, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 41.5 points.
Injury Report
Atlanta will enter Sunday without starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who suffered a left knee injury in last week's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McGary did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited Friday.
The Falcons limited running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (hamstring) in Thursday's practice, but both were off the injury report Friday and will play Sunday.
New Orleans, however, isn't as fortunate.
The Saints have ruled out linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring), guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) and receiver A.T. Perry (hamstring).
Three others are questionable, including the team's top two offensive weapons in running back Alvin Kamara (hip, ribs) and receiver Chris Olave (hamstring). Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) is also uncertain to play.
Matchup History
New Orleans holds a 55-54 advantage over Atlanta in the all-time series, and the Saints have won seven of the last nine meetings.
The two sides split a pair of matchups last year, though New Orleans took a 48-17 victory in the season finale -- a game that preceded the Falcons firing head coach Arthur Smith later that night.
Atlanta has only one home victory over New Orleans since 2018, but four of the five defeats have come by one score and all of them have been by 10 points or less.
Now, the Falcons and Saints get to add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry -- in addition to making a Week 4 statement in a competitive NFC South title race.