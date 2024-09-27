Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Injury Report: Several Starters Out
The injury report for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints resembles that of a late-season showdown, not a Week 4 matchup.
Both the Falcons and Saints will be without several starters, though New Orleans has been hit heavier than Atlanta.
The Saints ruled out linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) and right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) on Friday. Neither player practiced this week.
Davis has 18 tackles and is a leader in the heart of New Orleans' defense. Ruiz, meanwhile, puts the Saints down a pair of starters on their interior offensive line, as center Erik McCoy was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
New Orleans has plenty of other injury concerns, as running back Alvin Kamara (hip, ribs) and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) have each missed time this week in practice.
The Falcons, meanwhile, are still without linebacker Nate Landman (calf, quad) and center Drew Dalman, who are both on injured reserve.
Also inactive for Atlanta is right tackle Kaleb McGary, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited Friday. His return to practice, if nothing else, is an encouraging sign as he grows closer toward recovering from a left MCL sprain suffered Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In place of Dalman and McGary, the Falcons are expected to start Ryan Neuzil at center and Storm Norton at right tackle.
Atlanta received positive news on running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (hamstring), each of whom were full participants Friday after being limited Thursday.
On the final game report, neither Robinson nor Judon were mentioned, meaning both will play against New Orleans.
The Falcons and Saints will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.