Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 17th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

October 14th-October 16th

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

Taking a Look at Coronavirus' Impact on Fantasy Football

Report: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Positive Covid-19 Test

MILLIGAN: Something we can all learn from Vaughn McClure

Dad and Demi: Falcons' Lose Again. Quinn And Dimitroff Gone

Dad and Demi: Falcons' lose again. Quinn and Dimitroff gone.

After another disappointing loss, it was time for the Atlanta Falcons to move on.

William B. Carver

MILLIGAN: Something we can all learn from Vaughn McClure

The Falcons sent condolences to one of its top beat reporters Thursday. Everyone can learn from not what he did on the job, but how he did it.

Rashad Milligan

Report: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Positive Covid-19 Test

Zach Hood

Taking a Look at Coronavirus' Impact on Fantasy Football

How is COVID-19 hurting fantasy football owners?

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

JayMack

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have finally said bye bye to Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff. Here's what fans think the future of the Falcons will be.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are out! Will the Atlanta Falcons begin to make a turn around this season? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 10th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Who will serve as the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

Dave Holcomb