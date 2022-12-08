Just one year ago, running back turned quarterback turned linebacker Troy Andersen was earning every honor a defensive player can get while starring for Montana State of the FCS' Big Sky Conference.

Now, after turning in a stellar performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl and lighting up the NFL Combine with a 4.42 40-yard dash at a listed size of 6-4, 243 pounds, Andersen finds himself nearly 2,000 miles away from his college campus - but looks like he couldn't be more at home in the middle of the Atlanta Falcons defense.

Selected No. 58 overall, much of Andersen's offseason was spent adapting to the complexities of defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme; while the Falcons' coaching staff raved about his football intelligence, they knew he wasn't quite ready to go - but all he needed was time.

As such, Andersen's rookie campaign has largely followed the same path as second-year safety Richie Grant's first season, highlighted by captivating flashes and significant special teams action while being eased into the defensive flow. It's worked out well for Grant, who's been an impact player on the back end of Atlanta's defense, and early indications are that it could be a similar story for Andersen.

With 13 games and a start under his belt, here's a look back at Andersen's rookie season thus far ...

KEY NUMBERS: The 23-year-old Andersen has 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended while playing 31 percent of the defensive snaps and 69 percent on special teams.

"REMEMBER WHEN": Andersen blocked a punt in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams? Considering his depth chart position and steep learning curve, Andersen's best opportunity to make an impact in his rookie season was always going to be special teams - and he made his presence felt early, aiding the Falcons in their first blocked punt return touchdown since 1990. He's since come very close to blocking another on multiple occasions, and the Falcons are very pleased with what he's brought in the game's third phase.

BEST OF THE BEST: Making the first start of his professional career in place of the injured Mykal Walker during Atlanta's Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Andersen played every snap and finished with a team-high 13 tackles, showing off the range, athleticism and instincts that made him such an intriguing prospect coming out.

BIGGEST OBSTACLE: The battle to understand the calls and moving parts of Pees' defense put Andersen slightly behind the 8 ball during the offseason, particularly in comparison to Walker and Rashaan Evans, Atlanta's two starting linebackers who entered the year with experience playing under Pees. As a result, Andersen failed to record a defensive snap in Week 1 and saw just nine the week after, which was an unencouraging sign for where he stood ... but much has changed in the past three months.

WHAT'S TO COME: Evans is on a one-year contract, and while he leads the NFL in tackles, isn't a guarantee to be re-signed. It certainly feels like Atlanta's plan is to go into next season with Andersen starting on the second level, much like how Grant ascended into his role with the first team defense from year one to year two. Over the final four games of his rookie season, watch for Andersen to continue being used as a rotational asset defensively while serving as a special teams weapon, perhaps finally getting home on punt block for a second time after so many close calls.

ONE LAST LINE: "It's incredible," said inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, of Andersen's knowledge. "The guy's a really, really sharp football player. The thing he needs is just time on task - he needs reps. He's getting those reps in practice and sometimes the game. He understands, he gets the grasp of it - now he's just got to physically do it."

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here