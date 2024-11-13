Falcons Release LB as Starter Nears Injury Return
The Atlanta Falcons made a pair of notable roster moves Wednesday.
Atlanta confirmed the practice squad signing of receiver Jakeem Grant, which was initially reported Tuesday. In correspondence, the Falcons released linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from the practice squad.
Elsewhere, the Falcons designated outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter to return to practice. Carter has been on injured reserve the past four weeks due to a concussion. He was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Carter started the first five games of the campaign for Atlanta's defense but saw his role decrease in Week 6, playing a season-low 30% of snaps against the Carolina Panthers. It was the first time all year he'd been on the field for less than half of the Falcons' defensive snaps.
Before his injury, Carter collected 15 tackles, no sacks or tackles for loss and two quarterback hits, both coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Falcons coach Raheem Morris is optimistic about Carter's status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
"Hoping to get back Lorenzo this week," Morris said Wednesday.
Grant, meanwhile, is a two-time second-team All-Pro returner, earning the honors in 2020 and 2021 -- the last two seasons he played. Grant missed the past two campaigns with injuries, suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2022 before tearing his patellar tendon in 2023.
As a receiver, Grant has played in 81 games with eight starts. He's caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 17 carries for 76 yards and a score on the ground.
Maddox-Williams was with the Falcons for only two weeks. An undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022, Maddox-Williams signed post-draft with the Los Angeles Chargers.
He's had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Maddox-Williams played in three games with the Cardinals in 2023, playing on both defense and special teams.
Atlanta (6-4) and Denver (5-5) will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. Sunday inside Empower Stadium at Mile High.