Falcons Sign Ex All-Pro Returner, WR
The Atlanta Falcons have added a familiar face to their practice squad.
Atlanta has signed receiver and special teams ace Jakeem Grant, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. No corresponding move has been announced.
Grant was with the Falcons for roughly two weeks during training camp before being released with an injury settlement. He hurt his hamstring only a few practices into his Atlanta tenure and has been a free agent since.
The 32-year-old Grant is a two-time second-team All-Pro returner, earning the honors in 2020 and 2021 -- the last two seasons he played. Grant missed the past two campaigns with injuries, suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2022 before tearing his patellar tendon in 2023.
When healthy, Grant is one of the NFL's best returners. He has four punt return touchdowns and two kick return scores to his name.
Grant was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, and he spent the first five years of his career and start of his sixth in South Beach. The Chicago Bears traded for Grant in early October 2021, and he proved a worthwhile investment, making his first career Pro Bowl.
As a receiver, Grant has played in 81 games with eight starts. He's caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 17 carries for 76 yards and a score on the ground.
Now back in Atlanta, Grant has three practice squad promotions to utilize. He joins four receivers on the Falcons' practice squad: Chris Blair, Phillip Dorsett II, Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews.