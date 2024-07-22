Atlanta Falcons to Report to Training Camp, Resume Practices This Week
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Summer is winding down for students across the United States, but it's just picking up for the Atlanta Falcons, as training camp begins this week.
Atlanta's players and coaches will report to Flowery Branch on Wednesday morning to officially begin preparation for the 2024 season. The team's first official practice comes Thursday, but due to ongoing renovations at IBM Performance Field, fans won't be allowed to watch.
Still, Atlanta has two off-site practices open for fans, one July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., and the other Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets, which are $5, are available for purchase HERE.
Here's a look at the Falcons' training camp practice schedule ...
July 25 – 9:30 a.m.
July 26 – 9:30 a.m.
July 27 – 6 p.m. at Seckinger High School
July 28 – 9:30 a.m.
July 30 – 9:30 a.m.
July 31 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 2 – 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 5 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 9 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 1 at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 12 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 12 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 2 at Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 19 – 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 21 – 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug. 27 – Rosters trimmed to 53 players
Aug. 28 – 1:15 p.m.
The Falcons last took the field June 11 for mandatory minicamp, which capped nearly two months of practices for veterans and one month for rookies.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said during minicamp the six-week gap is a good time to get away and be with family, but players and coaches eventually start itching to get back - and with expectations as high internally as they are for Atlanta, the itch almost certainly came back twofold.
"When you come back, you’re just renewed and you’re reenergized, and it’s time for us to go win a championship," Morris said.
The Falcons' hunt for their first Super Bowl in franchise history and first playoff berth since the 2017 season begins Wednesday with their arrival to Flowery Branch.