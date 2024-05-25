Falcons Urged to Make Another Defensive Addition
The Atlanta Falcons are excited about the potential of young cornerback Clark Phillips III. But Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder apparently isn’t as confident.
Holder argued on May 25 that the one remaining move the Falcons should make this offseason is to add a veteran cornerback to start opposite A.J. Terrell.
“Clark Phillips III is currently slated to play on the other side of A.J. Terrell, but Phillips lacks size and profiles better as a nickel back,” Holder wrote. “So, kicking the tires on someone like Steven Nelson or Stephon Gilmore could help Atlanta win the division this fall.”
Both Nelson and Gilmore are free agents and possess at least nine years of NFL experience. Gilmore is also a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and two-time All-Pro.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Matt Bowen said the Falcons were the "best fit" for Nelson.
It also doesn’t have to be Nelson/Gilmore or bust for the Falcons. Other younger but more expensive options such as Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson and Adoree’ Jackson are available. As is Cameron Sutton, who could be very cheap if the Falcons are willing to overlook his domestic battery allegations (they probably shouldn’t).
But as it stands at OTAs, the Falcons appear to feel comfortable with Phillips as a starting outside cornerback.
"Really excited about Clark," head coach Raheem Morris said May 14. "He has had elite movement put on tape. I’m really excited about the young man and the player on what he potentially can do."
Although inexperienced, youth could be an advantage for Phillips this season. His youth means, unlike aging cornerbacks such as Nelson and Gilmore, he hasn’t lost any of his speed. The question is whether Morris and new Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake can maximize his total potential.
A year ago in his draft profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called Phillips “a playmaker,” comparing him to longtime NFL cornerback Mike Hilton.
Hilton has posted 11.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss and 12 interceptions in his seven-year career.
It’s important to note, though, that Hilton is a slot cornerback. Zierlein held the expectation in Phillips’s pre-draft scouting report that he would also play in the slot.
“Phillips uses aggressive angles to search for takeaways,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tough, smart and knows how to play.
“He should become a solid nickel cornerback, but his success could be tethered to matchups from week to week.”
But more than likely, the only way Phillips is going to play predominantly in the slot this season is if the Falcons follow Holder’s advice and add a starting cornerback.