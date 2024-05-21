Falcons 'Really Excited' About Clark Phillips III as CB Competition Looms
When the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 season ended, cornerback Clark Phillips III wasted little time entrenching himself into the activities veteran defensive assistant coach Jerry Gray recommended.
But Phillips, who enjoyed a late breakthrough in his rookie campaign to spark a personal surge into the offseason, wasn't just focusing on Gray's on-field advice.
Instead, the 22-year-old ventured to the basketball court with friends from his hometown in the Lakewood, Calif., area. Phillips said he prides himself on being a midrange shooter and lockdown defender - the latter of which is particularly relevant to his football skill set.
Playing basketball, Phillips said, presents an opportunity to train the eyes - if a defender has bad eyes or poor discipline, they'll allow points.
The same applies to football, as does Phillips' mentality on the hardwood.
"Give me your best guy and let me guard him," Phillips said May 14.
Basketball is no longer a focal point in Phillips's day. He's back to football mode, with the Falcons now over a week into OTAs at the IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.
It's the start of an important summer for Phillips, who finds himself as the frontrunner to start at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell.
The Falcons were expected to address cornerback in the NFL Draft but didn't pursue that avenue with any of their eight selections. Afterwards, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris said they attempted to add one, but the stars never aligned.
Morris pointed out Fontenot added pieces in free agency, with veterans Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King joining the secondary, while the unit features a pair of returning contributors in Dee Alford and Mike Hughes.
Not only are there new players but also new coaches and, consequently, new schemes. Morris replaced Arthur Smith as head coach while defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has taken over for Ryan Nielsen, who left for the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Phillips still has Gray's voice in his ear, but Justin Hood has taken over for Steve Jackson as the secondary coach. In all, Phillips has a new head coach, defensive coordinator and position coach than he did entering his rookie campaign.
Yet for Phillips, receiving fresh perspectives is a positive.
"We get to learn from different guys," Phillips said. "We've got a lot of guys in that room. As a younger guy in this league, it's really exciting to be able to learn from so many guys, too."
Phillips is still in the early stages of forming relationships with his new coaches, but he likes the faces around him. Phillips dubbed Morris as lively, energetic and passionate, and noted the extensive history of coaching defensive backs held by the trio of Morris, Lake and Gray gives him a wealth of knowledge to absorb.
Details have been a focus from Morris's staff to Phillips, who made a strong initial impression and played a role in Atlanta feeling enough confidence in the back line of its defense to pass on viable options in the draft.
When Morris and Lake began the process of watching the Falcons' defense from a season ago, they quickly noticed the well-coached secondary and the ascent of Phillips, who didn't play any defensive snaps until Week 10 but started the final five games of the season.
And while Phillips wasn't drafted by Morris, he remains a favorite of the new staff.
"Really excited about Clark," Morris said May 14. "He has had elite movement put on tape. I’m really excited about the young man and the player on what he potentially can do."
OTAs are difficult for defenders, Morris said, because of a lengthy list of rules; staying up, not hitting offensive players and avoiding confrontation are among them. Through it all, Phillips has impressed.
"He’s done a really nice job of elite movement," Morris said. "He’s done a really nice job with mirroring and matching. He’s done a great job of putting the work in, in individuals to align himself to throw a great training camp in."
Opportunity exists for Phillips, a fourth-round pick out of Utah in 2023, to cement his status as both a short- and long-term solution opposite Terrell. He closed last season well, garnering praise for his toughness and play speed.
But perhaps most importantly, Phillips proved he was ready for the spotlight when thrust onto the field in the midst of Atlanta's playoff push.
Now with a year under his belt and a level playing field schematically due to the new staff, Phillips has his sights set on returning center stage once more in 2024 - a right he knows he'll have to earn this summer.
"Just get better every single day," Phillips said about his mindset. "Put your best foot forward. Learn the scheme, learn the defense, and then try to make plays when you're out there."