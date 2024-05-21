ESPN Deems Atlanta Falcons 'Best Fit' for Veteran Corner
The Atlanta Falcons spent premium resources in several areas in the offseason (most notably quarterback), but they haven't spent as much time focusing on the secondary.
Yes, they signed veteran defensive backs Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King, but neither were considered priority free agents.
ESPN's Matt Bowen took a look at the top-remaining free agents and picked the "best fit" for each of them. He selected former Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson for the Falcons.
"Last season in Houston, Nelson tied a career high with four interceptions and also had seven pass breakups," wrote Bowen on ESPN+. "At his best when he can key inside to read the quarterback, he's a fit for coach Raheem Morris' scheme, which tends to be more zone-heavy.
"In 2023 with the Rams, Morris' unit played zone coverage on 60.1% of opponent dropbacks, majoring in split-safety zone and Cover 3. This is a good spot for Nelson, and it'd give the Falcons more veteran competition in camp."
The Falcons feel good about second-year pro Clark Phillips III, and Morris has talked up Dee Alford and Mike Hughes. However in today's pass-heavy NFL, at least four cornerbacks are needed for efficient defenses. More competition and depth is needed.
Nelson was ranked the No. 29 cornerback in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 72.6 grade. By comparison, of the Falcons' current cornerbacks, only A.J. Terrell bested Nelson's mark with a 74.6.
Ironically, it was the Houston Texans who signed Jeff Okudah in free agency. Okudah started nine games for Atlanta at corner last year. He received a 50.5 grade from PFF, including a paltry 46.0 coverage grade.
Nelson is coming off a 2-year, $9-million deal with the Texans and would appear to be affordable. It's easy to see why Bowen thinks the Falcons and Nelson look like a good match... they do.
Another free agent of note is safety Justin Simmons. The former Denver Broncos Pro Bowler is 30-years old and doesn't appear to be in any hurry to join a team's summer camp. A luxury a veteran like Simmons has earned.
Simmons would be an ideal fit for the Falcons to pair with Jessie Bates, but Bowen lists the Tennessee Titans as the "best match" for the former Bronco.