Falcons 'Fourth Quarter Fight' Leads Atlanta to Week 4 Win vs. Browns

One word to describe the Atlanta Falcons' first four games of the season: battles.

None of the four contests have been decided by more than four points, and each have came down to a game-winning play in the final minutes.

But this past Sunday, the Falcons found themselves on the winning side for the second consecutive week.

"We knew it was going to be a fourth-quarter fight," tight end Kyle Pitts said postgame. "We had that mindset all week, which it is every week: just go out there and keep fighting until the end."

Heading into this weekend's match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta found itself with the fifth-best rushing attack in the league, in large part to 10-year veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, who had surpassed 120 yards twice in the first three weeks.

And throughout Sunday's game, the Falcons continued proving how elite their running game is, only this time in the form of a balanced attack.

All in all the unit finished with 35 carries for 202 yards on the ground, with Tyler Allgeier leading the way behind 10 carries for 84 yards on the ground.

Caleb Huntley, a first-year back who was just on the Falcons practice squad earlier this season also played a vital role, finishing with 10 carries for 56 yards and a pivotal touchdown late.

"When I went in the first play, I already had that chip on my shoulder to do whatever I needed to do to get the team on the right foot," Huntley said. "Once I got in, I was like 'okay, let's go, we got to get this [win]' and after those first couple of runs, I just got happy and stayed with it."

Atlanta hopes its strong rushing attack propels them in a pivotal NFC South road match-up this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.