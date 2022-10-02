Browns vs. Falcons Notebook: Atlanta's Furious Finish Fueled by Unlikely Sources

After Sunday's opening 14 minutes, the Atlanta Falcons held a 10-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns.

Then, the Falcons offense fell silent, putting up three consecutive three-and-out's (the same number the team had through the season's first three games). The series in which Atlanta finally moved the sticks ended shortly thereafter, as quarterback Marcus Mariota was intercepted by Denzel Ward.

Atlanta's defense kept the team in the game, and ultimately finished it off in style after the offense came to life late.

Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' 23-20 win over the Browns in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alford, Huntley Lead Late Charge

Entering Sunday, cornerback Dee Alford had just four tackles (one for loss) on the season and had yet to play more than 35 percent of the defensive snaps in a game. On the other side of the ball, running back Caleb Huntley had just one carry for three yards and was on the practice squad before being elevated Saturday.

In the end, both emerged to make game-changing plays in the fourth quarter. Alford made three tackles and the game-sealing interception with under one minute to go. Huntley finished with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, including eight rushes for 54 yards and a score on a 10-pay, 75-yard touchdown drive performed entirely through running plays.

Without Huntley's unexpected breakthrough, the Falcons' offense might not have returned to life as Mariota struggled, and without Alford, the Falcons' defense might not have finished the game with the same result.

Arthur Smith Turns in Another Strong Performance

In last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Falcons coach Arthur Smith put an emphasis on getting tight end Kyle Pitts the ball, and he rewarded those efforts by having a season-best outing. This week, as the Falcons' passing attack heavily struggled, Smith made an in-game adjustment and it ultimately paid off with a win.

After a rough stretch of offensive production, Smith opted to put the game in the hands of his offensive line and running backs, and like with Pitts, was rewarded. At one point, the Falcons ran the ball on 14 consecutive plays, and Cleveland simply couldn't stop it.

Further, Smith settled for a game-tying field goal inside the five yard-line, taking a conservative - but smart - approach and trusting his defense. Once more, the unit rewarded his trust, forcing a Browns punt from midfield before the offense led a game-winning field goal drive.

Last week, it was Smith's game plan that stood out, but Sunday, his in-game adjustments and game management were high-end and ultimately played key roles in the Falcons' victory.

Rookies Stand Out

For three weeks, first-round receiver Drake London was Atlanta's biggest standout, as he was the team's leading receiver with 16 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns. However, against Cleveland, London had just two receptions for 17 yards on seven targets.

While London had his least productive showing to date, the Falcons received standout efforts from several rookies, starting with the day two picks. Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie had just one tackle but consistently generated pressure and condensed pockets, while fellow outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone recorded his first tackle for loss.

Second-round linebacker Troy Andersen had three tackles, including an impressive open-field tackle on Browns running back Nick Chubb. Undrafted nose tackle Timmy Horne pitched in a pair of tackles.

On the other side of the ball, running back Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round pick, was Atlanta's leading rusher with 10 carries for 84 yards and added one reception for 20 yards.

Apart from the victory, Sunday's game showed immense flashes from the rookie class and highlighted the depth Atlanta is beginning to build.

Now standing at 2-2, the Falcons will look to get above .500 for the first time since 2017 next Sunday, when they travel to Raymond-James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.