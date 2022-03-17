Hayden Hurst Signs With Cincinnati Bengals: Report

Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is leaving the NFC and will sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. The deal is expected to be for one-year deal worth $3.5 million with another $1 million in incentives, according to Pro Football Network.

Hayden Hurst Hayden Hurst Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Hayden Hurst

Hurst caught 26 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns after becoming the No. 2 option behind rookie standout Kyle Pitts. In 2020, Hurst logged 571 yards and six touchdowns on 56 receptions.

Initially a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Hurst was traded to Atlanta, along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2020 second and fifth-round picks. In two season with the Ravens, he recorded 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals are in need of a new top tight end following the departure of veteran C.J. Uzomah. The New York Jets and Uzomah agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $24 million.

The Falcons are in need of pass-catchers after free agency has left them dry. Receiver Russell Gage signed a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while do-it-all playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson continues to test free agency.

On Thursday, the Falcons met with receiver Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith. Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns following the acquisition of Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper. Smith, who caught 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, was expected to hit the open market due to salary cap issues.

Hayden Hurst Hayden Hurst Hayden Hurst

Atlanta is currently in the mix to acquire Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Falcons' owner Arthur Blank recently met with Watson in Atlanta on Wednesday to discuss further on joining the team this offseason.

Watson, who is signed to a four-year, $156 million extension, must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be made. Both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers remain in the running to acquire Watson as well.