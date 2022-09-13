Falcons TE Kyle Pitts 'Had a Huge Impact' Despite Subpar Production vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off a special rookie season.

The highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, Pitts recorded the second-most receiving yards of all time among rookies at the position and was one of just six first-year players to make the Pro Bowl.

With an improved supporting cast around him led by first-round receiver Drake London, Pitts entered the season with significant expectations. But by all accounts, his statistical performance in the Falcons' season-opening 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints didn't meet the standard.

The 21-year-old Pitts finished the contest with just two catches for 19 yards despite being on the field for 84 percent of the offense's snaps. Opportunity wasn't an issue for Pitts, who received seven targets. According to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Pitts' lack of numbers stemmed more from the way the game played out than anything else.

"We targeted him," Smith said. "You run the ball 38 times, we held onto the ball, I think we had over 400 yards of offense. There's a certain way we play offense, other teams play a different way; you may be aesthetically more spread out, be dropback-heavy and try to look all pretty in the passing stats. We're just trying to win the game."

Smith's offense is designed to be run-heavy; he arrived in Atlanta with the expectation of winning games on the ground rather than through the air. Against the Saints, the Falcons had their most productive game of the Smith era running the ball.

And still, Atlanta couldn't find the win column, even with a balanced offensive attack.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota went 20 of 33 through the air, totaling 215 yards. The Falcons were led by London, who hauled in five passes for 74 yards. Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge followed behind, posting four receptions for 49 yards and three receptions for 38 yards, respectively.

Fourth on the list was Pitts, commonly viewed as one of the most gifted players in the league. Despite the lack of production, Smith believes Pitts still played a big part in Atlanta's offense.

"He affects the game," said Smith. "I think the one thing that was very encouraging, he blocked really well yesterday. We're certainly going to target Kyle, but we also have other good players. If you want to take him away, I was very encouraged by what I saw from Drake. I thought OZ made some good plays, Hodge (as well). We'll continue to look to improve, get everyone involved in the offense. But Kyle had a huge impact."

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees mentioned that Pitts improved significantly as a blocker this offseason, and Smith added that it's not just preseason "lip service." Considering his expound skillset, Pitts should see even more snaps - and, therefore, targets - than he did last year.

All that's left for the Falcons to do is to get him the football. With one opportunity down, Atlanta will look to get one of its best players more involved moving forward, starting with Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.