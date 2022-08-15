Skip to main content

NFL Top 100: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

He makes the list for the first time in his career.

In his first time being eligible, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been named to NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.

The list is voted on strictly by the players in the NFL, proving that it didn't take very long for Pitts to gain the respect of his peers.

Pitts finished last season with 1,026 yards, the second-most of any rookie tight end in league history. The only tight ends to record more yards than Pitts were Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs).

One of six rookies to make last year's Pro Bowl, Pitts is quickly emerging as a star for the Falcons. Arriving with enormous expectations as a top-5 pick, Pitts entered the season being unable to legally drink and closed it as Atlanta's leader in targets, receptions and yards.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

b2c19d6f97504f708d0185aef9dc0cdc
Play

Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?

London left Atlanta's preseason opener after recording his first catch.

By Daniel Flick14 hours ago
14 hours ago
usatsi_18752195-1
Play

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota

Ridder and Mariota spent much of the offseason competing for the starting quarterback job.

By Daniel Flick18 hours ago
18 hours ago
sc ssd
Play

Falcons Rookie Report: Desmond Ridder Rises, Drake London Hurt

A lot to like from the Falcons rookie class, but there's a little concern there.

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago

The goal for Pitts this upcoming season will be avoiding the ever-popular "sophomore slump," and establishing himself as one of the game's elite tight ends. Some might argue he's already there, and with his physical traits and historic rookie year production, it's a fair sentiment. He will have to make an adjustment given the fact that Matt Ryan isn't throwing to him anymore. Instead, it will be some combination of Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

Regardless, if Pitts shows improvement - according to him, the mental aspect is the biggest area of growth needed - he could be in store for a higher spot on this list a year from now.

b2c19d6f97504f708d0185aef9dc0cdc
News

Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?

By Daniel Flick14 hours ago
usatsi_18752195-1
News

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota

By Daniel Flick18 hours ago
sc ssd
News

Falcons Rookie Report: Desmond Ridder Rises, Drake London Hurt

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick19 hours ago
pasted-image-0-3
News

Source: Falcons Scouting Holy Cross CB For 2023 Draft

By Ethan Hurwitz22 hours ago
acccc6accf4544869cb1f65682511d40
News

Despite Early Exit, Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Flashes Potential

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 13, 2022 2:06 PM EDT
dez bryant falcons
News

'I Believe In His Hype': Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Shares His Thoughts on Falcons QB Competition

By Zach DimmittAug 13, 2022 11:47 AM EDT
s
News

Desmond Ridder Comeback Win: Falcons Look Into Franchise Future?

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 10:01 AM EDT
1200x0
News

Falcons Preseason Opener Studs/Duds: Which QB Makes the List?

By Daniel FlickAug 13, 2022 8:00 AM EDT