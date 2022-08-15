NFL Top 100: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

In his first time being eligible, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been named to NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.

The list is voted on strictly by the players in the NFL, proving that it didn't take very long for Pitts to gain the respect of his peers.

Pitts finished last season with 1,026 yards, the second-most of any rookie tight end in league history. The only tight ends to record more yards than Pitts were Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs).

One of six rookies to make last year's Pro Bowl, Pitts is quickly emerging as a star for the Falcons. Arriving with enormous expectations as a top-5 pick, Pitts entered the season being unable to legally drink and closed it as Atlanta's leader in targets, receptions and yards.

The goal for Pitts this upcoming season will be avoiding the ever-popular "sophomore slump," and establishing himself as one of the game's elite tight ends. Some might argue he's already there, and with his physical traits and historic rookie year production, it's a fair sentiment. He will have to make an adjustment given the fact that Matt Ryan isn't throwing to him anymore. Instead, it will be some combination of Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

Regardless, if Pitts shows improvement - according to him, the mental aspect is the biggest area of growth needed - he could be in store for a higher spot on this list a year from now.