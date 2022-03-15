Gage Gone: Here's 3 Receive Replacements For Falcons

With Russell Gage going to Tampa Bay, the Falcons could look for a replacement at wide receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost yet another wide receiver.

One week after the NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for the 2022-2023 season, Atlanta learned that Russell Gage is planning to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gage was the second-leading receiver on the Falcons last season with 770 yards. This means Olamide Zaccheaus will be the team's leading wide receiver heading into next season. Both Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson made an impact in the passing game at other positions. With Gage out of the picture, Atlanta would be wise to go after another receiver in free agency. Here are three targets that should be on the Falcons' radar moving forward.

Zach Pascal

Judging off last season, it seems as though Pitts and Patterson are going to be the focal points of the offense in Atlanta. This means the team could look for a solid secondary option and that is where Zach Pascal comes into play.

Pascal spent the first four years of his career in Indianapolis. He has never acted as the No. 1 receiver which means he is comfortable in a secondary role. Pascal totaled over 600 yards receiving in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020. He took a bit of a step back last season and could use a change of scenery.

The quarterback situation in Indianapolis is unknown at this point. Pascal could benefit from a veteran quarterback like Matt Ryan. Let's not forget, Pascal had his best statistical season in 2020 when Philip Rivers was under center.

Will Fuller

Fuller appeared in just two games last season. He is now looking for a new home and it will be hard for him to find a long-term deal somewhere. The Falcons could give Fuller a one-year deal for little money that allows him to prove himself.

This could be a match right away. Atlanta needs help on the outside and Fuller needs a situation where he can get the ball and show he what he can do. The Falcons have emerged as a surprise team in the sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson. This could work in Fuller's favor as the two spent four years as teammates in Houston.

He is another option that knows how to be a No. 2 receiver and will have a low price tag.

Allen Robinson

The home run swing could be for Robinson, one of the most-underrated receivers in the game.

Robinson started with the Bears in 2018. Since then, he has caught passes from Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, Andy Dalton, and rookie Justin Fields. This is not ideal for a wide receiver but Robinson has made the best of it. Robinson eclipsed 1,100 yards in four years with the Bears. He recorded 98 catches in 2019 followed by 102 in 2020.

Robinson will take a bigger offer as a No. 1 receiver. This would give Atlanta an elite option at wide receiver and tight end, not to mention the Swiss-army knife in Patterson. Even Chad Ochocinco is on board with Robinson potentially landing with the Falcons.

Both Robinson and Ryan would benefit from the other. It is not crazy to say that Ryan would be the best quarterback that Robinson has played with. There will likely be a big market on Robinson and the Falcons should be involved in some capacity.