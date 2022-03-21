Skip to main content

Falcons Fielding Calls For Matt Ryan; Will He Stay Or Go?

The Atlanta Falcons have a decision to make as the deadline approaches to give Ryan his roster bonus.

Even after Deshaun Watson has been taken out of the equation, the future of Matt Ryan in Atlanta is up in the air.

NFL Network reported Monday morning that the Falcons are taking calls on trades involving their long-time quarterback. Atlanta has until 4 p.m. Monday to make a decision on Ryan before they owe him a $7.5 million roster bonus.

blank deshaun
Matt Ryan Buffalo
Matt Ryan Podium Pre Jaguars

Ryan was initially owed this roster bonus on Friday but both sides agreed to move the deadline to Monday. This is when Atlanta was still in on the Watson sweepstakes and it gave both sides time to work out some potential trades. Now, the Falcons could still be looking to move the former MVP quarterback.

At this point, the Falcons have two options. They can trade Ryan and take on $40.5 million in dead cap or they can bring Ryan back for the duration of his contract. Atlanta could also add a sweetener to Ryan’s deal since he was cooperative in the team’s pursuit of another player under center. What could this be? Who knows but Ryan already comes with a $48.6 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

AD14C32C-2610-4023-AD5C-A6869AEB63ED
Play

Matt Ryan Trade: Colts Call Falcons - Sources

There might be sense for all parties if the trade partner is the Indianapolis Colts, who sources tell Falcons SI are in pursuit of a deal.

By Mike Fisher19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
lorenzo carter
Play

Falcons Sign Giants Ex Edge Lorenzo Carter from Georgia

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
warson ryan clutch
Play

Reward or Revenge? QB Matt Ryan Wants 'Brand New 3-Year' Contract from Falcons - Report

The Atlanta Falcons would like to tell Matt Ryan that they are sorry. They'd probably like to say it with flowers. That probably won't be good enough.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The dead-money cap hit is something that the Falcons would need to be concerned with. Feleipe Franks is the other quarterback on the roster and acquiring one in a trade would require another contract. Names like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo would be looking for new deals once they are traded. As for Ryan, there could be some interested teams.

1A7E6F8C-4F5D-44CC-92EA-61E2EF8CB659
cord-arms-atl-clutch
Matt Ryan vs Jets

The Indianapolis Colts have emerged as one of the suitors for Ryan on Monday. The Colts recently moved Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and are looking to add a veteran under center. The Seattle Seahawks are also a team that would prefer an experienced signal caller.

It is unknown what the Falcons are going to do at this point but we do know that they are at least fielding some calls. All questions will be answered by 4 p.m. this afternoon.

AD14C32C-2610-4023-AD5C-A6869AEB63ED
News

Matt Ryan Trade: Colts Call Falcons - Sources

By Mike Fisher19 minutes ago
lorenzo carter
News

Falcons Sign Giants Ex Edge Lorenzo Carter from Georgia

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
warson ryan clutch
News

Reward or Revenge? QB Matt Ryan Wants 'Brand New 3-Year' Contract from Falcons - Report

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
USATSI_17023359
News

Rams Robert Woods, 'Prime Trade Candidate' For Falcons, Traded to Titans

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
cp tb
News

Cordarrelle Patterson Contract: Star Signs with Falcons for 2 Years, $10.5 Million

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
cord-arms-atl-clutch
News

Falcons Re-Sign Cordarrelle Patterson: 'Rise The F*** Up'

By Jeremy Brener and Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
1A7E6F8C-4F5D-44CC-92EA-61E2EF8CB659
News

Matt Ryan: After Deshaun Watson Chase, Will Falcons QB Demand Trade?

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
blank deshaun
News

Watson To Atlanta - As Opponent in 2022 After Cleveland Trade

By Greg PatutoMar 18, 2022