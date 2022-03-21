Skip to main content

Reward or Revenge? QB Matt Ryan Wants 'Brand New 3-Year' Contract from Falcons - Report

The Atlanta Falcons would like to tell Matt Ryan that they are sorry. They'd probably like to say it with flowers. That probably won't be good enough.

The Atlanta Falcons stand accused of front-office bungling, all a result of their failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

We get the disappointment and the ire, though we're not quite sure what the critics wanted owner Arthur Blank and company to do.

Not woo Watson?

Not make a trade offer for him?

Not deal with incumbent "face of the franchise'' Matt Ryan by arranging for his 2022 offseason bonus deadline date to be moved?

And upon failing to secure hometown kid Watson (who opted to be dealt to Cleveland), not pivoting back to Ryan in an attempt to make something - stay here happy or work together on a trade - happen?

warson ryan clutch
matt ryan money
deshaun watson browns

Atlanta publicly flirted with another quarterback - and unless one gets stuck on the morality of employing Watson, was right to do so. Watson is better than Ryan and a decade younger. Blank has spoken openly about a "plan of succession,'' and this - a decade-plus of Ryan including a Super Bowl and an MVP, replaced by a decade of Watson - was a hell of a vision.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17023359
Play

Rams Robert Woods, 'Prime Trade Candidate' For Falcons, Traded to Titans

The Rams had one too many receivers, and the Falcons need a receiver or two.

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
cp tb
Play

Cordarrelle Patterson Contract: Star Signs with Falcons for 2 Years, $10.5 Million

It's clear the Falcons have a plan, albeit one that comes under the heading of "Easier Said Than Done'': Sign Cordarrelle. And then sign a few more like him.

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
cord-arms-atl-clutch
Play

Falcons Re-Sign Cordarrelle Patterson: 'Rise The F*** Up'

The Falcons re-sign their biggest free agent.

By Jeremy Brener and Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022

It just didn't work. So, like a guy with two girlfriends who gets dumped by the second one and then has to beg his way back into good graces with the first, the Falcons must now work to pacify Matt Ryan.

And that's where the rumor of him wanting a new contract from them as an "apology'' comes in.

Longtime Houston radio host Lance Zierlein, who also serves as an NFL Draft scout for NFL Media, is noting some of the quarterbacks on the trade block. Zierlein noted that quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan could be traded and all want new deals.

A fan responded to tell Zierlein that Ryan is already on a reasonable contract, at which point the radio host sharpened his point, noting that he has heard Ryan wants a new three-year deal.

The Falcons and Ryan have already wrestled around with some of his money; rather famously, he entered this offseason scheduled to play on the most bloated cap hit ($48 million) in NFL history.

More money? More years? More apologies?

The Atlanta Falcons would like to tell Matt Ryan that they are sorry. They'd probably like to say it with flowers. That probably won't be good enough.

USATSI_17023359
News

Rams Robert Woods, 'Prime Trade Candidate' For Falcons, Traded to Titans

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
cp tb
News

Cordarrelle Patterson Contract: Star Signs with Falcons for 2 Years, $10.5 Million

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
cord-arms-atl-clutch
News

Falcons Re-Sign Cordarrelle Patterson: 'Rise The F*** Up'

By Jeremy Brener and Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
1A7E6F8C-4F5D-44CC-92EA-61E2EF8CB659
News

Matt Ryan: After Deshaun Watson Chase, Will Falcons QB Demand Trade?

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
blank deshaun
News

Watson To Atlanta - As Opponent in 2022 After Cleveland Trade

By Greg PatutoMar 18, 2022
warson ryan clutch
News

Falcons Biggest Loser in Deshaun Watson Trade to Browns

By Jeremy BrenerMar 18, 2022
2E85048F-D000-4BC8-86CB-9F0DDD6C4093
News

Falcons Re-Sign CB Isaiah Oliver To 1-Year Deal; What's Next For Atlanta?

By Cole ThompsonMar 18, 2022
blank deshaun
News

Cleveland Rocks NFL! Deshaun Watson Stuns Hometown Falcons, Picks Browns Trade

By Greg PatutoMar 18, 2022